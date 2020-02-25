Historian Wayne Flynt will speak at Comer Library on Wednesday

SYLACAUGA —Historian Wayne Flynt will be the guest speaker for the Comer Library’s SouthFirst Bank Lecture Series at noon Wednesday.
Flynt’s presentation titled, “Notable and Honorable Ancestors: My Clay County Heroes and Heroines,” will focus on the history of Clay County, specifically its people.
Created by an act of the state Legislature in 1855, Clay County was carved from parts of Randolph and Talladega counties and named in honor of Henry Clay, a prominent politician from Kentucky, according to a library press release.
“I will talk about the people of Clay County of statewide importance, such as Evangel Manning, Hugo Black, Governor Bob Riley and the Carmichael family,” Flynt said in the press release. “I will also talk about ordinary folk, such as my wife's grandfather who led the shape note singing at Midway Church, or the graphite and gold miners, or the amazing tradition of physicians from the county.”
Flynt is a graduate of Anniston High School and Howard College, which is now known as Samford University, the release adds. He received his doctorate degree from Florida State University.
After teaching at Samford for 12 years, he became head of the history department at Auburn University and retired as distinguished professor emeritus in 2005.
Flynt has also received numerous teaching awards and written/co-authored many award-winning books, such as “Poor But Proud” and “Alabama: The History of a Deep South State,” the release notes.
Additionally, he was inducted into the Alabama Academy of Honor and was named Alabamian of the Year by the Mobile Register.
The lecture series is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank, with the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café partnering with refreshments.Seating is limited, so groups should make reservations.
For more information, call 256-249-0961, email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or visit www.bbcomerlibrary.net.
