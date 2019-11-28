Austin Creamer has put together a successful four-year wrestling career at Lincoln High School. Creamer won his 100th career match on Monday.
The senior enters the season looking to qualify for the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
Creamer took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself from Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young.
Q: What does 100 wins mean to you?
A: It is a pretty big accomplishment. My dad did some research, and I am the second or third kid to do it in school.
Q: What do you want to accomplish in your final season?
A: My goal this year is to win 52 matches. We have a lot more matches this year, and I believe in myself. I think it is very attainable if I keep working hard and do what I am supposed to do.
Q: What do you remember about your first varsity match?
A: It was against a kid against Alexandria. I wrestled up a weight class that day because I couldn’t drop down into my weight class until the next day. I remember saying to Braxton Marbury right before I walked onto the mat that I was going to put this kid into the banana split. That’s how I pinned him -- in the banana split.
Q: What’s your favorite thing to eat on Thanksgiving ?
A: My mom’s homemade macaroni is my favorite and my sister’s pumpkin pie.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: “Red Letter” by Crowder.
Q: Do you have a routine that you do before a match?
A: As soon as we are done with the captains meeting, I run to the corner and pray by myself.
Q: What is the first thing you look forward to after a long practice?
A: The next water bottle that I get to drink.
Q: If you had to pick another mascot for Lincoln High other than Golden Bears, what would it be?
A: Patriots.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: God, my family and my friends.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?
A: Spain, because I watch a lot of soccer too. Real Madrid and the teams like that are pretty good.