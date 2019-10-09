Juliyl Cook and the Winterboro High School volleyball team will try to clinch the Class 1A, Area 6 regular-season title on the road during a tri-match at Wadley tonight at 7:15.
If the Lady Bulldogs defeat rival Wadley, they will host an area tournament for the first time in school history.
Cook has played a major role in helping turn the Winterboro volleyball program around. In her six seasons on the team, she has helped the Lady Bulldogs go from winless in her first season to contenders at regionals.
Cook took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and herself.
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: I can’t dance, I don’t even try.
Q: Who’s someone older than you that you’d like to grow up to be like?
A: Nobody, I want to be a better version of myself.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: “I’m leaving” by Rileyy Lanez
Q: The weather is cooling. What's your favorite fall activity besides volleyball?
A: I like hanging out with my cousins. I like the feeling of fall and I like dressing for fall.
Q: What are three things that you can’t live without?
A: Food, money and my family.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: The love that I have for my family.
Q: What's something about you that few people know?
A: Everybody thinks I am shy, but I talk a lot to the people that I know and that I am comfortable with.
Q: What's one movie you never get tired of watching?
A: “Brotherly Love”
Q: If you were a pro athlete, what product would you like to promote?
A: Nike
Q: If you were a teacher, what subject would you be most qualified to teach?
A: I would be a good P.E. teacher