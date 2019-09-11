Brittany Swain was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s volleyball team to a 5-2 record over the last seven days.
“I’m surprised, it is a big shock,” Swain said. “If you work hard, good things will come out of it. I would like to thank my teammates for their support. It takes a pass to get a kill, and without the back row, I probably wouldn’t have gotten Player of the Week. It takes a strong back row to have a strong front row.”
The Lady Golden Bears won in straight sets against Munford, Sacred Heart, B.B. Comer, Sylacauga and Faith Christian last week. Lincoln fell to Glencoe and Donoho in three sets in the White Plains Invitational.
“It comes from practice. If you work hard at practice, it will show on the court,” Swain said of the team’s success. “We have really built a strong team bond since the summer, and over the season, we have grown stronger as a team. Our chemistry on the court is very noticeable.”
Swain recorded 41 kills, 16 assists, 16 digs and 15 blocks in nine games last week.
Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen has been pleased with the way her junior outside hitter has played this season.
“She is doing well,” Hansen said. “She played for us last year, so she has experience. She is working hard, she is figuring out what she needs to do and how she needs to do things.
“She is doing what she is supposed to. She is blocking well. We finally got her moving quicker on the front. … She is big, and people are starting to notice her. Coaches from other schools are asking about her, they are asking what she is going to do next year? Where is she going to go? Other people are starting to take notice of her. Hopefully, she will keep working hard.”
Lincoln has high expectations after having a successful 2018 season.
Last fall, the Lady Golden Bears won the county crown, an area title and advanced to the Sweet 16 (as part of qualifying for the Class 4A Super Regional Tournament). This season, Swain & Co. have hopes of hoisting up the blue map.
“We are really trying to win state,” she said. “That’s our main goal, but we have to win the county first. We have to get past the second round at state.”
Hansen said she needs Swain to continue to build off the success she’s had this season.
“She still has a lot of things to learn,” Hansen said. “She is going to have to step up ... Brittany has been serving well. In the last three matches, she has been serving 90 percent or better. One of the games, she was 98 percent in her serving.
“We have to work a little bit on her back row game so when she stays in there for a long time serving, we will make sure she knows where she is playing when she is back there serving.”
Swain said she tries to model her game after former Lincoln standout Kristen Woods.
“I have looked up to her since I was in middle school,” she said. “She is just an all-around good person on and off the court. She is someone that I could go to if I had problems. She was just a star on the court.”