Student-athletes from 10 schools within The Daily Home’s coverage area placed among the top eight in various events at the 2019 state track and field meet last week.
The Class 1A-3A meet took place at Cullman High School, while the 4A-7A meet was in Gulf Shores.
Lincoln and Sylacauga both had one athlete claim first place in an event.
Golden Bears senior Dalton Gowers brought home gold in the boys 4A javelin throw with a distance of 168 feet, 10 inches, while Aggies senior Demarco Campbell took the top prize in the boys 5A high jump with a height of 6-02.00. Campbell also notched a third-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 44-05.25.
Five athletes and one team took home second place in at least one event.
Childersburg senior Jailah Swain earned silver in the girls 4A 400-meter dash (58.2) and the 300 hurdles (47.25). Swain also claimed a third-place finish in the 200 dash (26.12).
Childersburg’s girls 4x100 relay team finished second with a time of 50.85.
In the girls 6A javelin throw, Pell City junior Mya McDanal reeled in a second-place finish with a throw of 129-02.
Winterboro sophomore Jasmine Fluker finished second in the girls 1A triple jump with a distance of 34-08.75. She also finished fourth in the long jump (15-02.75).
Anthony Curry added a pair of silvers for the Bulldogs in the boys long jump (20-01.75) and triple jump (42-11).
Alabama School for the Deaf sophomore Michael Paige came in second in the boys 1A 300 hurdles (41.41) and added a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (17.06).
Other third-place finishers included Victory Christian senior Abraham Sargent (boys 1A javelin throw, 170-11), Winterboro senior Kendrick Wallace (boys high jump, 6-02.00) and Lincoln’s girls 4x400 team (4:17.28).
The following athletes also placed in the state track meet:
- Fourth place: Childersburg freshman Kayja Swain, girls 4A 100 dash (12.69); B.B. Comer senior Mardrekis Harvey, boys 3A 110 hurdles (15.57);
- Fifth place: Lincoln junior Keishaunna Strown, girls 4A 300 hurdles (48.80); Childersburg senior Nautica Swain, 4A girls javelin throw (109-07); Talladega boys 4A 4x100 relay (44.24); Talladega boys 4x400 relay (3:34.38); Sylacauga 5A boys 4x400 relay (3:34.28); Victory Christian eighth-grader Mandi Thompson, 1A girls long jump (15-02.75); and Fayetteville senior Kennedy Hamilton, girls 2A 400 dash (1:03.26);
- Sixth place: Talladega junior Brocker Simmons, 4A boys 300 hurdles (41.70); Childersburg junior Andrew Chatman, 4A boys discus throw (128-03); Sylacauga junior Sam Taylor, 5A boys high jump (6-00); ASD boys 1A 4x100 relay (46.66); ASD sophomore Cade Henson, 1A boys 3,200 run (11:17.41); ASD junior Cory McKinnie, 1A boys 300 hurdles (44.48); B.B. Comer senior Rapheale Johnson, 3A boys 200 dash (23.66);
- Seventh place: Lincoln junior Stevon Hines, 4A boys pole vault (11-00.00); Fayetteville sophomore Luke White, 2A boys 400 dash (52.45); and
- Eighth place: Sylacauga senior Lajjordan Pearson, 5A boys shot put (43-00); Victory Christian senior Joe Wong, 1A boys javelin throw (138-04); Winterboro junior Josh Tanner, 1A boys 110 hurdles (18.25); ASD’s Henson, 1A boys 1,600 run (5:13:39); Fayetteville boys 2A 4x800 relay (9:32:27).