High school softball: On the line ... with Lincoln senior catcher Justice Green

Justice Green and her Lincoln High School softball teammates look to win their sixth straight Talladega County Softball Tournament this weekend.
Winning the county championship never gets old for Green. The senior described winning the county as the best feeling ever.
Winning the county is just one of Lincoln’s goals this season. The Lady Golden Bears look to repeat as 4A, Area 9 champs as well as advance through regionals and win the state championship.
Green took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and herself.
Q: How does it feel going into the tournament with a target on your back?
A: It makes us work harder and push ourselves at practice. It really doesn’t faze us; we have always had a target on our back.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Nutella
Q: What TV show would you like to star in?
A: Keeping up with the Kardashians
Q: If you played another spring sport, what would it be?
A: Maybe soccer. That seems like another fun sport.
Q: If you tried out for American Idol, what song would you sing?
A: ‘Joker’ by Steve Miller Band
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: My phone, my charger and my bed. I have to have my bed. I will carry it with me if I have to.
Q: Who’s someone older than you, you’d like to grow up to be like?
A: Ms. Jordan Lambert. She is really cool and she always encourages me. She helps a lot of girls on our team and I really look up to her.
Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher?
A: Don’t stop, keep going. Even when I get down on myself, I can’t give up.
Q: Do you have any superstitions that you just have to do?
A: I have to hit a bucket of balls before every game or I don’t feel good about it.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: Kamryn Carr because she is on TikTok. She believes she is going to be TikTok famous one day.