High school softball: Munford rallies to down Sylacauga 2-1 in Talladega County Tournament

LINCOLN -- Munford High School’s softball team rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Sylacauga 2-1 in the 2020 Talladega County Tournament at Lincoln Complex on Friday.
The game was called after five due to the tournament’s 75-minute time limit.
With the win, Munford advanced to play Lincoln later Friday. The score of that game was not available at press time.
“That was huge for our team,” Munford head coach Ron Ervin said. “That was a signature win that we really needed.
“Honestly, we have been talking about athletic maturity all week -- and mental toughness. They exhibited what we have been practicing and talking about.
“That was a huge play by our senior, Jayea Gladden. They put Taylor Darby on and allowed her sister to come up. That was big for Blair right there to get in that situation and for her to put the ball in play. She has been struggling a little bit, and for her to get in there and hit it deep and give (Gladden) a chance to tag up, that was huge for us. I am so happy that she was put in that position to make a play.”
With the score tied at 1-all, Jayea Gladden hit a triple to right-center field to put the winning run in scoring position.
“I am a senior, so it is my job to help my team win,” Gladden said. “We were down, and I want my team to win. We want to win because we want to play our rival, Lincoln.”
Kylie Rooks put a bunt down the third-base line for an infield single as the Lady Aggies decided not to attempt a throw to first.
With runners on the corners and one out, Sylacauga decided to intentionally walk Taylor Darby to load the bases and pitch to Blair Darby. Blair Darby made the Lady Aggies pay for that decision as she hit a flyball that was deep enough to allow Gladden to tag up at third and score the winning run.
“Going in, I knew that I struck out my first time, but my mindset was that I had to pull through for my team,” Blair Darby said. “I had bases loaded, so I had to get her home.”
Khole Shears earned the win, pitching two-thirds of an inning in relief of Kelsey Goodson.
Lani Varner took the loss.
“Lani Varner pitched really well, she kept us in the ballgame,” Sylacauga head coach Chad Wilkerson said. “They had a couple of hits and loaded up the bases with one out. We wanted to get the runner out at home plate and keep us in the ballgame, but the girl made a clutch hit. She hit a sac fly and got the winning run in.”