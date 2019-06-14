All five Class 4A and 5A Talladega County high school softball programs placed representatives among the 25 players chosen for the big school all-county team, but one school swept when it came to the top honors.
Lincoln led the way with nine selections, including the county’s big school Player of the Year, Christavia Curry.
After playing her junior year in Oxford in 2018, Curry batted .494 with 80 hits in her senior season and set a pair of Alabama High School Athletic Association records with 15 consecutive hits and 18 consecutive times reaching base safely.
“We were glad to have her back and hated to see her leave the year she was gone,” Lincoln head coach Chad Mullinax said. “She’s a difference-maker. Her speed, her bat, her knowledge of the game, her defense -- I mean, she’s a player …
“She scored 61 times, I think, so when she gets on, she scores. She steals bases. She’s got everything. She knows the game. She plays it hard and she has a good attitude.”
Curry joined Lincoln’s Justice Green, Callie Smith, Morgan Allison and Haylee-Grace Mullinax as first-team selections, while Ashley Williams, Kamryn Carr, Kenzie Smith and Malerie Goolsby made the squad as honorable mentions.
“Every one of those girls who made all-county batted over .300 for the year or right at .300,” Mullinax said. “I think there was one honorable mention, maybe Malerie, who was like .288, but she had a really good regionals and end of the year. She came on pretty strong. It’s really good having that many batting over .300.”
Mullinax, in his first season as head coach, took home big school Coach of the Year for the county.
“It’s an honor, but Jordan Lambert and I kind of split head coaching duties,” Mullinax said. “I did most of the ball stuff, but (we) work well together … I’m not going to say it’s easy, but we’ve got talent, and that makes all of us look good.”
The Lady Golden Bears (36-20-1) advanced to the 4A West Central Regional Tournament in Tuscaloosa, but a 3-2 loss to White Plains and a 10-1 defeat at the hands of Cordova ended their postseason run.
Mullinax said 18 girls received varsity reps at some point during the season, which helped establish depth and give younger players more experience.
“I thought we had a really great year,” Mullinax said. “We won the county (tournament) for the fifth year in a row and we won the area championship. We just came up a little short at the end. We’re one or two games away from making it to state. We’ve got to get over that little hiccup right there in regionals.”
Sylacauga (18-11-2) placed seven players on the all-county squad.
Maddie Ingram, Lani Varner, Raegan Wills and Aurielle Turner garnered first-team selections. They were joined by honorable mentions Kaleigh Smith, Mckenzie Merkel and Neely-Scott Murphree.
The Lady Aggies advanced to the 5A East Central Regional Tournament in Oxford but sandwiched losses to a pair of tough opponents in Marbury (8-0) and Shelby County (16-1) around a 6-4 consolation round victory over Demopolis.
Four from Munford made the all-county team. Emma Hayes and Jayea Gladden represented the Lady Lions on the first team, while Lexi Smith and India Curry filled two honorable mention slots.
The Lady Lions (12-18) fell to Sylacauga 8-4 in the 5A, Area 7 tournament after opening the tournament with an 11-1 loss to Central Clay County.
A pair from Childersburg (6-17), Kennedy Burnette and Lakenya Swain, received first-team nods, while Destiny Morris snagged the final honorable mention.
Jazilin Mitchell and Haven Cunningham from Talladega (3-15) rounded out the first-team honorees.
The all-county team was selected by county coaches.