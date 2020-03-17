High school softball: Lincoln claims sixth straight county tournament title

LINCOLN -- If this was its final game of the 2020 season, Lincoln High’s softball team went out in memorable fashion.
The Lady Golden won three straight games, which included defeating Fayetteville twice to win their sixth straight Talladega County Softball championship.
“This one is special with all the stuff going on,” Lincoln head coach Chad Mullinax said. “We really rode the seniors this whole weekend. It was tough. In the Sylacauga game, we both had chances to go home. It was a tough game. We went two extra innings.
“Fayetteville might be in 2A, but we don't overlook them because we know Fayetteville is a scrappy team, they are good and they beat us (Saturday) morning 4-0. Our bats finally start clicking them out. I think this one is more special because you don't know what is going to happen from here on out.”
The Lady Golden Bears had to go through the loser’s bracket to reach the championship game. Lincoln fell to Fayetteville but responded by defeating Sylacauga 4-3 in seven innings.
Justice Green was named Tournament MVP for her stellar performance for the Lady Golden Bears on Saturday. Green finished the tournament with four home runs and 14 RBIs in six games. Three of her four homers came in the semifinal game and the championship games.
“I got some really good hits (Saturday),” Green said. “I am happy with the way that I played. I caught for six games this weekend and I think that I did really well.”
With the game tied at 2-all in the top of the seventh, the senior catcher belted a two-run bomb to give the Lady Golden Bears a 4-2 lead.
“That was the best feeling that I have had out of the years that I have been hitting,” Green said. “That one felt really good, it felt amazing. I was screaming the whole way to home (plate).”
The Lady Golden Bears were able to build off their late game in the semifinals as they defeated Fayetteville 11-0 and 17-2 in the championship game of the tournament.
Lincoln took control of the first game in the second inning. Green put the Lady Golden Bears on the board as she hit a towering two-run shot.
Ashley Williams’ RBI double scored Kinsey Smith to make it 3-0.
Morgan Thompson recorded an RBI double to score Williams to increase Lincoln’s lead to 4-0.
In the seventh, Amity Cooper went yard with a 3-run homer to give Lincoln a 7-0 advantage.
The Lady Golden Bears scored four insurance runs to force the if-necessary game in the tournament.
In the championship game, Green continued to put on a show. With the bases loaded, Green hit a grand slam to give Lincoln a 4-0 lead in the first.
That homer opened the floodgates as the Lady Golden Bears scored 13 more runs, which included a Morgan Thompson 2-run homer en route to the title.
Callie Smith earned the wins off the mound for Lincoln in the first and second games.
Allye Buttram was the losing pitcher for Fayetteville in both games.
Fayetteville went 3-2 in the county tournament with wins over B.B. Comer, TC Central and Lincoln. This was the first time that the Lady Wolves have defeated Lincoln in seven seasons.
“We just couldn’t make it work all at the same time,” Fayetteville head coach Leigh Holley said. “Either our pitching was good and our hitting was off, or our hitting was good and our defense was off, or defense was off and pitching was good. We just kept trying to fix one problem and we would create another. Sometimes that happens when you are the team with the long break.
“I think the break played a big role in the outcome of this. Lincoln has been playing ball since 10:30 (Saturday) and we have been sitting since 12 … Their bats were hot and ours weren’t.”