2019 proved to be a successful season for area softball programs.
Talladega County saw two of its four schools in Class 1A-3A make the postseason, which included one squad winning a pair of games in the regional tournament.
The success of those teams didn't go unnoticed as they were well-represented on the small school All-Talladega County Softball Team.
Fayetteville High School’s softball team had a roller-coaster season in 2019, but it was able to qualify for the regional tournament for an 11th consecutive season. The Lady Wolves finished with a 14-12 record. They fell to Highland Home in the Class 2A East Central Regional Tournament.
Fayetteville head coach Leigh Holley was pleased with how her team overcame adversity this season.
“We went through some up and down this with injuries, but as a whole, the girls did a good job,”Holley said. “We had different girls to step up at different times and put the bat on the ball. We played pretty solid defense for most of the season with the exception of a game here and there.
“I think we had Natalie Richey and Allye Buttram both hitting over .500 which is a huge accomplishment. We really look at anything over .350 and above as a good batting average. (Batting) .500 is almost unheard of, so both of them had great seasons.”
Fayetteville had seven players make the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Softball team, with one from the group, Allye Buttram, earning Player of the Year.
Buttram had a huge season for the Lady Wolves, recording a .557 batting average with an on-base percentage of .617. The all-state outfielder committed only one error.
“Allye was a huge asset for us this year,” Holley said. “She moved in two years ago and she had to sit out her freshman year. We used her last year as a starter, and she did a great job for us. This year, she had to take on a different role with Natalie being hurt.
“We really look for our slappers to get on base. Being quick base runners, they are generally easy for us to move around the bases. Allye did a great job at the leadoff spot when Natalie was out. She had a great season this year and I think next year is going to be an even better for her,”
Natalie Richey, Jessica Darling, Emma Ray and Juile Shell earned first-team honors. Natalie Liner and Kathryn Holley were named honorable mention.
TC Central High School’s softball had a successful 2019 season. The Lady Fighting Tigers were runners up in the Class 1A, Area 8 tournament to Faith Christian (TC Central lost 14-13).
TC Central qualified for the regional tournament for the second year in a row and won two games. The Lady Fighting Tigers defeated Heritage Christian 11-1 and they avenged their area tournament loss with an 8-7 win over Faith Christian.
“I don’t know if we have ever won two games at regionals before,” TC Central head coach Acardia Garrett said. “We need to get to a point where we are not satisfied with just making the regionals. We want to get to a point where we expect to make the regionals and make it to Montgomery. We are capable of doing that.
“This is my first year coaching softball and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I had a lot of fun coaching those girls. It was a great group of girls and I look forward to working with them in the future.”
TC Central had five players to earn a spot on the all-county squad as well as the 1A-3A Coach of the Year.
Faith Johnson, Davionna Stockdale, and Janiya Wallace received first-team nods.
Tamiya Curry and Denish Stockdale were named honorable mention.
Garrett earned Coach of the Year in his first season as a softball coach. Garrett said this honor would not have been possible without his players and assistant coaches.
“First off, I would like to thank my players,”Garrett said. “I had an outstanding and talented group of girls. I also would like to thank my assistant coaches Lauren (Nicki) Pitts and Moses Stevenson for the great job that they did working with the girls and getting them where they need to be.
“It was kind of an up-and-down year. We played great at moments and we played not-so-good at moments. We are trying to get the mentality of the girls where it needed to be. That was a job all year. I think the girls and the coaches did a good job at that.”
B.B.Comer had seven players make the all-county team.
Layton Bullard, Shae Hawkins and Claire Lightsey were first-team selections. Ever Harris, Emma McCain, Carleigh Milam and Haley Wheeler were named honorable mention.
Winterboro had five players make the all-county team.
T’Shari McElrath and Carli Sturdivant made the first team. Abby Leach, Zaryea Springer and Carmen Barclay were named honorable mention.
The all-county team was selected by county coaches.