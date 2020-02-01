High school soccer: Lincoln’s Katie Threatt signs with Point University

LINCOLN --Katie Threatt signed a letter-of-intent to play soccer at Point University in West Point, Georgia.
Threatt signed Friday morning in the gymnasium at Lincoln High School.
“I think it is an amazing opportunity,” Threatt said. “I am excited about what the school has to offer me. I went there and had an adventure around the campus.
“I love being around the team, it was a happy experience. It was really awesome being there, I felt really welcomed. I am excited to see what the school year will bring me when I am there.”
Threatt drew interest from other schools, but those institutions didn’t give her the same feeling Point did.
“I felt welcomed there (at the other school), but I had an empty feeling there,” she said. “I feel like Point could lead me in the right direction, especially with me wanting to become closer to God.”
Point is a private, Christian, liberal arts university.
The Lady Golden Bears center-back said signing before the season takes some pressure off her. Threatt said it is a good feeling to know her soccer career will continue on the next level.
“It relieves me a little bit knowing that I have somewhere to go instead of not going to school and playing soccer for travel ball,” she said. “Playing on the next level in college will help me get a little bit better. I am excited about getting that experience and working with people from different countries. There are a couple of people that I am excited to play with to see what they learned in their country.”
Soccer is not the only sport Threatt competes in at Lincoln; she is also a member of the wrestling team. Threatt credits wrestling for helping her prepare for soccer.
“In a way, it kind of did,” she said. “Especially with hip rotations. You have to use that in soccer -- and wrestling as well. Also, the agility and conditioning in wrestling helped with soccer.
“We have to run a lot for wrestling so we can do the short amount of two periods of time. With soccer, you are running for 90 minutes straight a game, so you have to have conditioning for that. I think going from wrestling season into soccer season worked perfectly.”
Being a wrestler also has some disadvantages for Threatt.
“When I tell people I wrestle, they do get scared,” she said. “I tell them I am not here to hurt you, I am here to play my game. I will never hurt anybody; I am the softest person you will ever meet. You can ask the girls on the team, they will say she is scary, but she is so nice.”
Point University head soccer coach Randy Douglass believes the mentality Threatt plays with will be a fit for his program.
“She wasn’t a polished player as much as a hardworking and determined type of player,” Douglass said. “She is going to get her nose dirty; she is going to play hard, not illegally, but she is going to play hard.
“She has good size and she looks athletic, so I wanted to see if she wanted to come for a visit. With our girls that have been playing college and club for a while, I saw that she wasn’t that far away. I think if she got in with us and kept the same mentality of hard work, dedication and physical, but then got used to playing with girls that have better touch on the ball, she will adapt quickly.”
Lincoln head coach Will Bailey was elated the hard work Threatt has put in over the years has paid off.
“It is awesome,” Bailey said. “I have seen Katie come from a player that only practiced three days because she was in wrestling and had no idea what she was doing. She has worked so hard, she has played travel ball in the offseason and she has been really committed. She has been a leader for us. This is an awesome opportunity for her, and we are excited that she is going to keep playing soccer.”