LINCOLN -- Kristen Woods signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Fayetteville (North Carolina) Technical Community College.
The signing took place during a ceremony in the Lincoln High School gymnasium Wednesday morning.
“It is a great honor and a blessing,” Woods said. “I am ready to take on a new chapter. Volleyball at Lincoln has shaped me to be better. I hope that I can be an asset to Fayetteville Tech.”
Woods had seven offers, but she felt Fayetteville Tech offered her the most in terms of what she wants to do after she finishes playing volleyball.
“They have a great school, and their team is good,” Woods said. “Most importantly, what made me want to go there is what I want to do.
“I want to be a physical therapy assistant. The schools in Alabama, most of them just have a volleyball team, but the one in North Carolina stood out the most to me because of its acceptance rate, graduation rate, and (its) overall program was the best.
“I wanted to go to the best. I am going to play volleyball, but the main focus is my education.”
Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen was proud Woods will have an opportunity to play on the next level. Hansen said she could tell early Woods was going to be special.
“I am very proud of Kristen,” Hansen said. “She has been with me since seventh grade, so she has been with me for six years.
“She has always been a leader. I knew as a seventh-grader that she would make an impact somewhere and be able to play at the next level. It just makes me proud that she is going to be able to do that and be a great student-athlete because she has been that here.”
The two-time Daily Home Player of the Year and first-team all-state selection had a stellar senior season. Woods finished with 320 kills, 357 digs, 113 assists and 77 aces while leading the Lady Golden Bears to the Sweet 16.
“It was great. I am glad that not just me, but our team as a whole went out with a bang,” Woods said. “Last year, we were preparing for this year. We were preparing to get past the first round and we were going to do things that we never did. We made it to the Sweet 16 and won the area again. I got Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
“Overall, I was just praying, practicing and working out. I knew we were going to succeed."
Hansen believes Woods’ versatility will make her a valuable asset at Fayetteville Tech.
“She is a phenomenal player and she is a phenomenal leader and a good person,” Hansen said. “I think she can make an immediate impact, and she will be able to play wherever they need.
“I think the only position that I haven’t had her play has been right-side hitter. She can play all the way around, and with her work ethic, she is going to give them everything she’s got.”
Woods said she was thankful for everyone who played a role in her accomplishing her goal.
“I want to thank the Lord first and foremost,” Woods said. “I would like to thank my family, especially my parents. They have made a sacrifice for me to get this far with the long hours they work, the money they have spent on me.
“I would like to thank my coaches: Coach Hansen, Coach (Savannah) Cooper for doing everything that they have done for me. They have pushed me to be the best athlete and pushed me to succeed. They taught me how to be a leader on the court and even when I am off the court. They taught me to be a leader at school.”