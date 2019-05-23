SYLACAUGA -- For high school seniors throughout The Daily Home’s coverage area, the moment they have waited for all year arrived Thursday night as graduation ceremonies unfolded for the Class of 2019.
Above, Sylacauga seniors Mason McKinney, Sophie Hutchinson, Morgan McKinney, Cassidy Terrill and Elizabeth Arnold pose for a photo outside the school before their graduation ceremony at Legion Stadium.
Look for graduation photos from Sylacauga, Winterboro, Talladega and Lincoln in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home and on the paper’s Web and Facebook pages.