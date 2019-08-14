Winterboro High School’s football team, like many across the state, has spent the past couple days of fall camp battling the elements as it prepares for its season opener at Central Coosa on Aug. 23.
Bulldogs head coach Alan Beckett said he had mixed reviews for a team that shows promise, yet has room to grow.
“Monday, we did a really good job of handling the adversity of the heat,” he said. “(Tuesday), they were excited to go. We scrimmaged for our first time, and I thought we made a lot of mistakes. We’ve really got to clean those up.
“We’ve got some guys who could be exciting, but they can’t try to do it all. They’ve got to be unselfish and team players. If we will all buy-in, we could be really good.”
Beckett said this particular point in camp is a grind for everybody, and it’s not just the heat that causes issues.
“We’ve got some new players and some new coaches,” he said. “We’re just trying to get everybody up to speed on how we do things. You’ve just got to grind it up, pick up the pieces and continue to put the puzzle together.
“Right now, the puzzle is a jumbled mess. I feel like we’ve got to continue to get back in the saddle and go.”
Though the Bulldogs must collectively work together to reorganize a puzzle that lost 12 seniors from their 2018 team, Beckett said there are some cornerstone pieces in place who will help everything take shape.
“We have some guys who have potential if they will buy in and trust that we have their best interests at heart,” he said. “We’ve done it before, and good things can happen … We’ve seen some really good plays here and there. We’ve got to find a way to challenge those guys on the daily.”
Beckett said quarterback Isaiah Holland, linebacker Brody Hamm and offensive/defensive lineman Jay Garrett are players who can be among the key leaders for the squad.
“These guys have started a lot of years,” Beckett said. “Our whole offensive front has past starts … They’re making sure they’re getting their assignments, but they need to make sure and help that new guy and that guy beside them.”
In order to combat the heat, Beckett said he made adjustments to how camp practices are run and cited Monday’s split practice as an example.
““We did all our conditioning outside and our defensive individual (drills) outside,” he said. “The first half of our practice was outside, and then we went inside to work on some team organizational stuff. We cut it in half and got them out of the heat because at the end of the day, if you look at those SEC schools, what are they doing on these days? They’re going inside.
“We’re not training them to go fight in the Middle East. We’re training them for a football game that’s at 7 o’clock. It’ll be hot, but we don’t play in 98 degrees. We had the scrimmage at night. It’s just a lot of water. A lot of ice water.”