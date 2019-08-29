Childersburg High School’s football team will play host to Talladega County Central tonight at 7 at John Cox Stadium
The Tigers blanked the Fighting Tigers 26-0 at Howell’s Cove in 2018. Childersburg leads the all-time series 2-1.
Both teams took a step back last fall after posting winning seasons in 2017.
Childersburg endured a five-game losing streak to close the year without a postseason appearance in Class 4A. TC Central’s four-game skid occurred midway through the season during a stretch with three of four region games on the road, but the Fighting Tigers eked out a playoff appearance in 1A.
Here are five things to watch going into this Week 1 battle:
Running wild
Childersburg’s ground game made a statement in a Week 0 win over 5A Shelby County. The Tigers gained more than 300 yards rushing, and 30 of the team’s 37 offensive plays were runs.
Tigers head coach Jonathan Beverly said he would like to see more balance on offense as the season progresses.
“We’ve got a ton of confidence in our offensive line and, of course, our backfield,” Beverly said. “Adding (quarterback) Cameron Thrash to the backfield along with (running backs) Terry Thomas and Xzavion Garrett, it gives us three capable runners back there.
“That’s definitely the heart and soul of what we do, but to get to where we want to get and move to the next level, being able to make a run at a region title and being able to get into the postseason, we’re going to have to be more balanced.”
Much-needed experience
TC Central played in a jamboree in Week 0, a 24-0 loss to Tarrant.
Fighting Tigers head coach Chris Mahand said his team needed the reps and benefited from the exhibition.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that have never played football before,” Mahand said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids out here … We saw a lot of things that we need to correct. We saw a few positive things, but we definitely have to get better to get ready to play a physical team like Childersburg.”
Quick strike
In the 2018 contest, Childersburg’s offense got off to a slow start and entered the intermission ahead 6-0.
After shifting to a hurry-up offense, the Tigers took control and never looked back.
Beverly said one of the key goals for his squad is to start fast.
“We’ve got to play fast in all three phases and push tempo -- not just offensively, but defensively (as far as) getting to the football, being aggressive and being fast. On special teams, just trying to create explosive plays,” he said.
Head of the committee
One area where TC Central found some resolution was the quarterback battle.
Mahand said sophomore Jakendrick Tuck was able to separate himself from the pool of players competing for the job vacated by JD Davis, who transferred to Lincoln during the offseason.
“Jakendrick Tuck, we call him ‘Bobby,’ is going to be our starting quarterback,” Mahand said. “He’s never played football before, but he’s one of our better athletes here at TC.
“He did a pretty good job for us against Tarrant. That was one of our bright spots. For a kid to have that type of pressure on him having never played football before and to get out there and perform like he did, I was really pleased with his play.”
Making adjustments
Beverly said Childersburg’s defense had to make changes on the fly against Shelby County’s wing-T offense.
The Tigers’ defense will get a chance to showcase its versatility as it faces a Fighting Tigers’ offense with a different style.
“It’s going to be a different game, going from the wing-T in Week 0 to a more modern offense in Week 1, but I want to see the same intensity,” Beverly said. “Obviously, we’ve got some mistakes we’ve got to clean up … That’s what I told the kids in practice (Monday). ‘The team that plays the hardest and is the toughest will usually win.’”