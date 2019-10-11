Sylacauga High School’s football team will host Class 5A, Region 5 opponent Center Point at Legion Stadium tonight at 7.
The Aggies fell to the Eagles 40-14 in 2018. Center Point leads the all-time series 3-2.
This highly-competitive region battle features two teams trying to improve their respective positioning down the stretch.
Here are four things to watch in this Week 7 matchup:
Feeding the beasts
Sylacauga’s bread and butter on offense is its vaunted veer rushing attack featuring senior running back Jordan Ridgeway and sophomore running back Maleek Pope.
Aggies head coach Matt Griffith said the duo will need to receive the same effort up front in order to keep rolling against the Eagles.
“Both Maleek and Jordan bring a lot to the table,” Griffith said. “They’re kind of a different style back in how they run and they complement each other. Up front, we’ve got a tremendous offensive line that’s doing a really good job for us right now to give these backs a chance to break (long runs), and it’s very important Friday night. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to win that game up front on the offensive and defensive lines against a very good, big, fast football team in Center Point.”
Containing the Eagles
Aside from a 24-6 loss to 7A Mountain Brook in Week 1, Center Point’s offense hasn’t struggled with producing points. The Eagles average 28.8 per game.
Griffith said not allowing the Eagles to get more than the Aggies are willing to give them is the key to slowing their attack.
“The biggest thing that we’ve preached to our kids all week is to win the war of attrition up front and be able to tackle in space,” he said. “You have got to tackle in space with this team. They love to throw quick hitches, quick outs and these things. You’ve got to be able to let them have the 5 or 6 yards and make the tackle, but don’t miss a tackle on a 5-yard out route and it goes for 30. Those are the things they do very well.”
He added Center Point is loaded offensively.
“They’ve got a tremendous player in No. 4 (wide receiver Jayson Jones),” Griffith said. “He is a very special D1 player that we’re going to have to stop. They’ve got two good running backs, another good receiver and a good quarterback. They’re a talented, fast football team.”
Aggies primed for big roles
For the Aggies to execute their plan to hold down the Eagles, Griffith said several players in the secondary and on the defensive line will be significant factors.
“With what they do offensively, it’s going to come down to two corners who are going to have to play well,” Griffith said. “Gabe Cox and Dontavius Ware are going to have to play very well on Friday night. Our safety, Luke Vincent, along with our cornerback, Malik Wyckoff, who plays some corner when Gabe plays safety -- we’re going to have to really bracket those guys to do a good job.
“Up front, you’ve got to contain. Darrian McElrath, Jordan Pearson, Chase Ivy, M’Chal Holtzclaw, Journey Stockdale and Christian Twymon, they’re all going to have to play really well and be full speed on every play to take away some of the speed from a big, fast, talented team.”
A must-win game?
Center Point has one claim that Sylacauga can’t make for its season to date -- a victory over region opponent Mortimer Jordan. The Eagles knocked off the Blue Devils 28-21 in Week 1, while the Aggies suffered a 42-35 overtime loss to Mortimer Jordan in Week 4.
“You’ve got two 6-1 football teams facing each other,” Griffith said. “Both are really good football teams, in our opinion. They’re 4-0, and we’re 3-1 in the region. We feel we should be 4-0 in the region.
“A win Friday night would throw everything into a three-way tie for first. But it’s like I’ve told everybody. We have three region games left in the regular season, and all three are very important -- not just to go to the playoffs, but as far as ranking in the region of 1, 2, 3 and 4. It’s very important.”