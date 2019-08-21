FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville High School’s football team will open the 2019 season against Woodland at Farmlinks Field on Friday night at 7.
The Bobcats blanked the Wolves 27-0 in 2018 at Sewell Field. Woodland leads the series 2-1.
Both programs have struggled lately. Fayetteville’s most recent playoff appearance came in 2015.
Meanwhile, Woodland hasn’t seen the postseason since 2014, when the Bobcats advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Here are five things to watch in this Week 0 matchup:
How prepared will the Wolves be on game night?
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said his kids have been working hard since fall camp began Aug. 5.
“These kids are a group of kids who play the game of football because they love it,” he said. “They play together really well, and that’s important to me. There aren’t any egos out here. This is a family. This is a team.”
Through 2 1/2 weeks of practice, Limbaugh said he’s excited about what he’s seen from his group. While he noted not all of the practices have been perfect, he added the team has had some good and spirited practices recently.
“We’ve been getting a lot out of them this week,” he said. “We’ve been putting them through the paces really good. We haven’t let up on them.”
What areas of concern does Limbaugh have about Woodland?
While Limbaugh said Bobcats senior quarterback Trey McFarland and his complementary skill position players could give the Wolves problems, he said there are plenty of unknowns given Woodland’s change at head coach.
Blair Armstrong now serves as Woodland’s head coach. He replaced Jeremy Stanford, who coached the Bobcats for two seasons.
How much has quarterback Blake Machen improved entering his third year as the starter?
Machen battled through his past two seasons at the helm, but the Wolves have mustered four wins in their last 20 games.
Limbaugh said the senior has made strides in the past year.
“He’s honestly one of the best kids I know,” Limbaugh said. “He’s a super person of character, and that’s going to carry him far. He’s really been leading this team this year, stepping up and doing everything right, leading by example … We can’t wait to see him in our first game of the year.”
Who will be Fayetteville’s X-factor?
The short answer is everyone, according to Limbaugh.
While he acknowledged he has some guys who’ll be key leaders and step up to the plate, the squad as a whole is only as good as the sum of its parts.
“This year, we’re deep. We’re two- or three-deep in some spots, and we’ve never had that before,” he said. “We’ve got 37 kids out here, so I won’t pull one kid out and say, ‘This kid has to do it for us.’”
How emotional will Limbaugh’s return to the field be?
More than 2 1/2 months removed from enduring a vicious attack by one of his own cows, Limbaugh’s recovery and return to action could be considered a blessing, especially for the fans in a tight-knit community that loves its football, win or lose.
Limbaugh said just being able to take the field with his team is exciting.
“I’m just glad to be able to still be with them,” Limbaugh said. “I love these guys to death. My coaching staff, I think, is the best in the state. I really do. I’ve got a great bunch of coaches and kids.”
He added football is an emotional game.
“We had our lows this summer,” Limbaugh said. “God’s got us back on high, and we’re ready to go.”