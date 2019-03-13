JQ Wilson signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.
The signing took place Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony in Talladega High School’s cafeteria.
For Wilson, signing a college football scholarship is a dream come true.
“I have been talking … since I was 7 that one day I was going to go to college to play football,” Wilson said. “Here I am today signing, I feel fortunate.”
Wilson drew interest from several other schools, but he knew Union was the place for him when he stepped on campus.
“When I visited the campus, everything was like, perfect,” Wilson said. “They said that you can feel when you are at home -- it felt like home. They told me that I had a chance to start.”
Wilson was able to showcase all his talents during the 2018 season as the 6-foot receiver earned second-team all-state honors in Class 4A.
Wilson was a big-play receiver for the Tigers. The senior speedster recorded 41 catches for 982 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he had three interceptions and a blocked punt.
“I did more than I expected,” Wilson said. “I didn't expect all-state. I didn't expect to have so many yards. I did this all in my first year as a receiver. I can only imagine what I can do in four.”
Talladega head coach Ted Darby said Wilson is going to be hard to replace.
“He was our big-play guy … on offense and defense,” Darby said. “How do you replace that. He has really matured, and I am really proud of him.”
Wilson’s senior year at Talladega will always be remembered. After having a successful football season, he played a pivotal role in leading the basketball team to its first state championship.
“Winning state tops my senior year,” Wilson said. “I made all-state as a receiver, we brought Talladega it’s first ever championship and my next goal is to win state in track.”
Winning a state championship and signing a football scholarship still seems unreal for Wilson.
He said he is grateful for everyone who played a role in making his dreams become reality, but there is one special person he really appreciates.
“I would like to thank my momma,” he said. “It wouldn’t been possible without her.”