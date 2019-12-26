High school football: Talladega, Lincoln lead Class 4A-5A All-Talladega County team

Talladega High School’s football team overcame adversity to have a historic season.
The Tigers went through a coaching change in late July as Shannon Felder took over for Ted Darby.
Felder led Talladega to a 6-5 record and the Tigers into the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Talladega went on the road for the first round and upset Montevallo 20-18 for the team’s first-ever playoff victory.
Felder said it took a lot of hard work from the coaches and players for the Tigers to have success this season. The first-year coach said he feels blessed to be at Talladega.
“You want to feel wanted, you wanted to feel appreciated,” Felder said. “I had some other opportunities to be a head coach, but no place made me feel more wanted and needed as Talladega did.
“I wanted to come in and build off what Coach (Ted) Darby did with this program and get those guys in the playoffs for another year. I didn’t want to come in and mess that up.
“To be able to come in, make the playoffs and win the first-ever playoff game and host a playoff game was a good start. Thank God for the blessing that He has bestowed upon me. I appreciate that as I try to be a blessing to the guys and the program. Hopefully, I am doing that.”
The Tigers had 12 players make the Class 4A-5A All-Talladega County Team, including the Defensive Player of the Year. Also, Felder was selected Coach of the Year.
Ra’Derius Montgomery was voted the Defensive Player of the Year. He had a stellar senior season with 133 tackles.
“I couldn’t be happier and prouder of that kid,” Felder said. “I think he was by far our best player defensively. He played really hard every game. He gave everything that he had on defense.
“When he wasn’t on the field, the defense wasn’t the same … He definitely deserves this award. In my opinion, he was one of the most dominating forces on defense in our county and in our league … We are going to miss him next year. “
Talladega had five players join Montgomery on the all-county first team. Offensively, Johnathan Miller, Jadis Lee and Michael McGregor were first-team selections, while John Ellis and D’Corian Wilson earned first-team honors on defense.
Jay Spratling, Peter Whitworth, Ahmad Watkins, Larry Calhoun, Tajae Swain and CJ White were named honorable mention.
Felder credited his coaching staff and his players for the Coach of the Year selection.
“To get voted for that, I think it is a credit to the work that was put in in a short amount of time,” he said. “I am pleased with the things that we did as a team. I said from day one, regardless of what happens, we weren’t going to make any excuses, so we don’t.
“I thought we did pretty good. I thought the boys and the coaches jelled pretty good, and in my opinion, we got a little better every week.
“I am excited about being in Talladega. I appreciate Superintendent Tony Ball and the board members for giving me this opportunity. I am trying to take full advantage of it. I realize that this is a blessing.”
Lincoln lived up to its high expectations in 2019. The Golden Bears went 9-3 and won the 4A, Region 4 title for the second season in a row. Lincoln defeated Dallas County in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Andalusia in the second.
The Golden Bears also had 12 players make the all-county team, including the Offensive Player of the Year.
Javion Surles was selected the Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. The senior signal-caller threw for 1,746 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 860 yards and nine TDs.
“I think Javion being back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year speaks volumes for what type of athlete and quarterback that he is,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “His junior year, he relied a lot on his athleticism, and that showed with his stats.
“We set goals for Javion in the offseason on what we wanted to accomplish and what we wanted him to accomplish. The passing game was a big part in that.
“I felt like after he came off the ACL surgery, he worked extremely hard this summer on his passing game. A lot of credit goes to Coach (Matt) Collier, (who was) his quarterback coach … After game two or three, Javion realized that he wasn’t going to hurt his knee, and he took off from there.
“He had two games where he threw five touchdown passes. What a great way to end his high school football career. I fully expect to see him play on Saturdays as well.”
Lincoln had seven players join Surles on the all-county first team. Offensively, Javon Ward and Brian Garrett made the squad. Defensively, Isaac Britt, Steven White, Keyshon Townsend, Da’Zhone Finley and Tre Garrett were selected to the first team.
Chorion Kelly, Kevon Moore, Kendrick Truss, Cam Reynolds and JD Davis were named honorable mention.
The players on the all-county team were selected by county coaches.
4A-5A All-Talladega County team
Offense
OL Schyler Simmons SHS
OL Kobe Threatt MHS
OL Kishon Reynolds CHS
OL Javon Ward LHS
OL Johnathan Miller THS
OL Christian Twymon SHS
RB Jordan Ridgeway SHS
RB Maleek Pope SHS
RB Jadis Lee THS
WR Michael McGregor THS
WR Brian Garrett LHS
WR LJ Flint MHS
ATH Jay Tuck MHS
SP Cole Porch SHS
Player of the Year
QB Javion Surles LHS
Defense
DL Taylor Strickland SHS
DL Darrien McElrath SHS
DL Isaac Britt LHS
DL Andrew Chatman CHS
DE LaJordan Person SHS
DE Steven White LHS
LB Chase Ivey SHS
LB Justin Sistrunk MHS
LB Keyshon Townsend LHS
LB Lance Smith MHS
DB Gade Cox SHS
DB Da’Zhone Finley LHS
DB Rodricous Dorman MHS
DB John Ellis THS
ATH Tre Garrett LHS
ATH Terry Thomas CHS
ATH D’Corian Wilson THS
Player of the Year
LB Ra’Derius Montgomery THS
Honorable Mention
Lincoln
Chorion Kelly
Kevon Moore
Kendrick Truss
Cam Reynolds
JD Davis
Munford
Cole Burgdoerfer
TD Parker
Tymon Johnson
TJ Johnson
Peyton Gaither
Ontarious Toyer
Childersburg
Xzavion Garrett
Zay Youngblood
Isaac McMillian
Ryan Logan
Sylacauga
Clay Brazier
Tyler Culpeper
Journey Stockdale
Dontavious Ware
Talladega
Jay Spratlin,
Peter Whitworth,
Ahmad Watkins,
Larry Calhoun,
Tajae Swain
CJ White