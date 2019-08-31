Week 1 of the 2019 high school football season saw several pairings of teams in The Daily Home’s coverage area battling on the gridiron Friday night.
Several of the games were competitive, but in others, some area teams had their weaknesses exposed.
Here are some takeaways from the week’s action:
Real or not? We are about to find out
Last season, there was a lot of hype around Childersburg after the Tigers started 2-0, but the hype was short-lived as they dropped seven of their last eight games.
Once again in 2019, Class 4A Childersburg has opened 2-0. The Tigers scored 64 points in their win over 1A Talladega County Central on Friday night.
Will Childersburg have the same results as last season? We are about to find out starting this week. The Tigers will travel to take on a Talladega team looking to gain confidence and its first win of the season.
The Tigers look more balanced offensively than a year ago. Quarterback Cameron Thrash has been able to get it done with his throwing arm and his feet in the first two games. On Friday, he went 10-for-14 passing with 112 yards and two touchdowns. Thrash also rushed for 42 yards and a score.
Childersburg also has a nice one-two punch at running back with Xzavion Garrett and Terry Thomas. Garrett is a game-changer for the Tigers. The 5-foot-5 junior rushed for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against the Fighting Tigers.
If the Tigers can handle their business, they will have supreme confidence going into a tough three-game stretch against Holtville, Handley and Sylacauga.
Where’s the D?
Coach Matt Zedaker described Lincoln’s defense going into the season as nasty, but on Friday, the only way to describe that defense was non-existent. Wellborn racked up 627 yards of offense en route to a 61-34 victory over the Golden Bears.
Wellborn quarterback Jett Smith put on a show as he had 383 yards and six touchdowns.
The 61 points, however, weren’t the most Lincoln has allowed in a game. According to the Alabama High School Football Historic Society website, Lincoln allowed 70 points in 1935 against Lineville.
The Golden Bears’ lack of defense overshadowed a career night by quarterback Javion Surles. The senior finished with five touchdowns through the air and 290 total yards.
Luckily for Lincoln, it has a bye this week, which will allow Zedaker and company to regroup before going into 4A, Region 4 play against Leeds on Sept.13. Lincoln's defense will enter that game allowing 40 points per game.
Big men on campus
Sylacauga’s Jordan Ridgeway scored the winning touchdown Friday night against Chilton County. The senior running back scored on a 30-yard run down the left sideline with 50 seconds left as the Aggies prevailed 34-33.
Mitchell Gossett paced Pell City in a come-from-behind win against Calera on Friday, 27-21. Gossett led the Panthers to two scoring drives in the second half, including a 49-yard march for the winning score.
The senior signal-caller went 18-for-27 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns
Off to good starts
The Daily Home coverage area has four teams with 2-0 records: Sylacauga, Fayetteville, Winterboro and Childersburg. Three of those teams started the 2018 season 2-0: Winterboro, Sylacauga and Childersburg.