High school football’s first week is officially in the books, and as always, Week 0 for many tends to be a feeling-out process for coaches and players across the state.
Most teams within The Daily Home’s coverage area that played a game this week did so on the road, and several returned home victorious.
Some of the wins might not have been the prettiest, but at the end of the day, a “W” is a “W.”
For those who suffered losses, there is plenty of work to be done.
Here are three takeaways from the first week of high school football action:
Becoming Mr. 100 in a bittersweet performance
Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith’s squad came away with a 20-3 victory over Leeds on Friday night to bring Griffith’s career win total to 100.
While the win marked a notable milestone to kick-start Griffith’s 19th season in head coaching, his focus may be shifted more toward ensuring the mistakes he saw his players make against the Green Wave will not be repeated in future contests.
The Aggies gave up four turnovers, some that occurred in the red zone, and committed a large volume of penalties.
Griffith was quoted after the game as saying his team’s performance “was not Sylacauga football.”
Whenever win 101 happens, it’s a certainty the coach, his staff, his players and the Sylacauga community will hope it's something that resembles what it means to have “Aggie pride.”
Unsung heroes in close-call performances
A few teams played it close in their respective contests.
Lincoln secured a 26-20 victory at Southside-Gadsden in overtime that was made possible by Golden Bears linebacker Stephen White, who blocked a 51-yard field goal attempt by the Panthers in the game’s final minute.
For nearly three quarters, Fayetteville’s unsung hero appeared to be sophomore kicker Levi Phillips, who nailed a 29-yard field goal in the first half.
The Wolves at one point led 3-2, which prompted a Twitter response of “Who’s pitching for Fayetteville? lol” from @ghilltide.
Fayetteville put together a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final 15 minutes to earn a 17-8 victory.
Childersburg running back Terry Thomas was one of three Tigers to rush for 75 yards or more in a 22-14 win over Shelby County on Friday night. His 3-yard touchdown run with 1:05 to play was only his third carry of the night.
Taking care of business
Winterboro went to work a night earlier than its Talladega County counterparts and throttled Central Coosa 42-0 in Rockford.
Six different Bulldogs (Marquez Curry, Isaiah Holland, Brody Hamm, Jahashlin James, Devin Nobles and Xzavion Stamps) scored touchdowns in a dominant performance over a Cougars squad that was ravaged with injuries to the point where it only had 10 players available to play.
The win was Winterboro’s biggest season-opening margin of victory since 2015, when the Bulldogs went on the road and conquered Coosa Christian 44-0.
Maybe teams with Coosa in their names should reconsider tangling with the Bulldogs on the gridiron because recent history has shown it does not end well for them.
Winterboro will host B.B. Comer on Friday night at 7.