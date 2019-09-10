Jordan Ridgeway was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Sylacauga’s 42-21 win over Springville on Friday.
“I am surprised because it is a bunch of dudes on the team that work hard and should’ve gotten (it), too,” Ridgeway said. “I would like to thank my offensive line and all my teammates. The line did a great job of blocking and making big holes for me to run through.”
Ridgeway was huge for the Aggies in their Class 5A, Region 5 opener. The senior rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries against the Tigers. Ridgeway had scoring runs of 5, 32, 5 and 51 yards.
“At the beginning of the game, I was kind of slow,” he said. “Toward the end, when the game began to get tougher, I started going harder. I was trying to get yards and score. I was trying to put my team in a good situation to get into the end zone.”
Ridgeway is off to a fast start for the Aggies, having rushed for more than 100 yards in two of three games. He has also accounted for a team-high nine touchdowns, including the game-winner for the Aggies against Chilton County in Week 1.
Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith was pleased with the way Ridgeway has played this season.
“Jordan has made such strides from last year,” Griffith said. “You can tell he has had years of playing, he is so comfortable and he knows our offense. It is one of those things where he allows us to move him around to different places from the A-back to the B-back to even a wildcat quarterback, and we even put him at receiver some. He is doing a phenomenal job for us right now.”
The Aggies are 3-0 and 1-0 in the region going into Friday’s game against Moody. This is the fourth year in a row Sylacauga has been perfect through three games.
“This season has been going good,” Ridgeway said. “Right now, we are working hard, we are trying to get better and fix all the mistakes that we had in the last game.”
The Aggies have the same high expectations this season. Sylacauga wants to win at least seven or eight games, host the first round of the playoffs and advance as far as it can in the postseason. But two-sport standout Ridgeway wants this season’s team to exceed all expectations and the Aggies to be the last team standing in 5A in December.
“Everybody talks about going to the championship and playing at Alabama or Auburn, wherever it is being held this year,” said Ridgeway, who is also a baseball standout. “We want to win a ring this year. We want to get to the playoffs, we want to make it deep into the playoffs and we want to have a good record.”
Said Griffith, “We want to stay healthy across the board. He has to continue to do what he has been doing. He is a natural leader. He is a very nice, quiet kid that does a really good job in everything his coaches ask him to do. When he does that, he leads by example.”
Ridgeway said he admires the game of New York Giants standout running Saquon Barkley and Alabama junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
“Jerry Jeudy is a quick receiver that can catch the ball,” he said. “Saquon Barkley is a hard runner, he is fast and he has hands, too.”