The 2019 high school football season is quickly approaching.
The unofficial start arrives today with the eighth annual Talladega County Coaches Association Football Media Day at First National Bank in Talladega.
Coaches and players from 10 high schools in the county will be there to preview the upcoming campaign, which is 29 days away.
Here are five storylines going into today’s event:
All eyes on Felder
Shannon Felder was hired as Talladega’s head football coach on Tuesday. Felder has the task of getting his system installed and the players prepared to play in a month. Felder takes over for Ted Darby, who led the Tigers to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since 1994-95. Felder had success at Donoho that included a record of 67-54, eight postseason appearances and region titles in 2006 and 2014. Can Felder build off the success Talladega has enjoyed the past two seasons?
Is a healthy Surles the key to Lincoln’s success?
Lincoln’s Javion Surles was one of the most dynamic playmakers in the area last season.
Surles played a major role in leading Lincoln to a 7-4 record and Class 4A, Region 4 title. Surles tore his ACL against Montevallo in the regular-season finale, forcing him to miss playoffs.
Despite the injury, Surles was selected as the county’s 4A-5A Co-Player of the Year last season, when he threw for 900 yards and nine touchdowns. He also made big plays with his legs as he rushed for 607 yards and 12 TDs.
After a successful first season, how will Surles improve in his second year as the Golden Bears signal-caller?
Can Malik Pope be the next great back at Sylacauga?
Pope had an outstanding freshman season. He made an immediate impact on the defensive side with 60 tackles and five interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. He had two punt returns for touchdowns.
He also provided a spark on offense in the last two weeks of the season as he rushed for 389 yards and four touchdowns.
How will explosive will the Aggies offense be with Pope in the backfield for a full season?
Will Easley’s offense have the same success at Munford as it did at Saks?
Michael Easley replaces Bill Smith at Munford. Smith had a successful four seasons at Munford as he led the Lions to three playoff appearances and a trip to the semifinals in 2015.
Easley brings his high-powered offensive attack from Saks to Munford. Last season, Saks scored 451 points in 13 games. The Wildcats scored more than 450 points in six of the seven seasons Easley was the offensive coordinator, including a 511-point season in 2014 and 595-point season in 2013.
Last season, Munford scored only 189 points in 10 games.
Update on John Limbaugh’s health
Fayetteville’s head coach was attacked by one of his cows two separate times. Limbaugh suffered several facial fractures, which caused the veteran coach to undergo surgery for his injuries. Limbaugh will get a chance to talk about that day and his road to recovery.
Talladega County Coaches Association Media Day Schedule
- Sylacauga High School, noon
- Talladega County Central High School, 12:20 p.m.
- Lincoln High School, 12:40 p.m.
- Talladega High School, 1 p.m.
- Winterboro High School, 1:20 p.m.
- Fayetteville High School, 1:40 p.m.
- Childersburg High School, 2 p.m.
- Munford High School, 2:20 p.m.
- Alabama School for the Deaf, 2:40 p.m.
- B. B. Comer Memorial High School, 3 p.m.