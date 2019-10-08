Javion Surles was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Lincoln High School’s 48-13 win over Holtville last Friday night.
“It is an honor, for real, to be Player of the Week,” Surles said. “I want to give credit to my offensive linemen: Javon Ward, Kevon Moore, Chris Thompson, Aaron Woodward and Jaden Wilson. I would also like to thank my receivers, Brian Garrett and Tre Garrett, for executing the plays. I couldn’t do it without them. I wouldn’t have had any touchdown passes if it wasn’t for them. I would also like to thank the coaching staff; they put us in a position to make the plays.”
Surles made his final homecoming a memorable one as he went 10 of 13 passing for 222 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 70 yards and a score on six carries. All of Surles’ touchdowns came in the first half.
It was the second time this season Surles has thrown for five touchdowns. In 2018, he only had nine TD passes.
“It’s something that a lot of people can’t do and it feels good to know that I’ve had five passing touchdowns in two games,” he said. “That’s what keeps me motivated.”
Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker was elated to see his quarterback have a breakout performance after having a mediocre outing the week before against Munford.
“He was on point with everything that he did on Friday night, and we needed it,” Zedaker said. “It was a big region win for us. I thought he did an outstanding job of staying in the pocket last week. His offensive line did a great job of blocking for him, and he did a great job of finding open receivers.
“He has very good chemistry with Brian Garrett and Tre Garrett, along with Da’Zhone Finley. When he had to get loose with his feet, he did. It was a highlight performance.”
The reigning Class 4A-5A Talladega County Player of the Year said he worked hard to recover from a season-ending ACL injury during the offseason, but he also worked on becoming a better passer.
Surles has thrown 15 touchdown passes in 2019 with four regular-season games remaining.
“I made improvements with my technique and understanding of what spot to throw it at it and when to throw it,” he said. “Last year was my first year at quarterback, and it really didn’t click to me until I started going to camps and talking to coaches. The coaches gave me a better understanding, and they really opened my eyes.”
Surles and the Golden Bears will travel to Roanoke on Friday to take on Handley with the top seed in the region at stake. Both teams enter the game undefeated in the region. Whoever wins Friday’s game will clinch a postseason berth.
The Golden Bears’ offensive leader said they must play mistake-free if they are going to leave Handley with a win.
“We have to take care of the ball, we can’t make a lot of errors this game,” Surles said. “That’s what it is going to come down to, penalties. Both teams throughout the year have committed a lot of penalties. It is going to come down to penalties and executing plays.”
Surles tries to model his game after two of the most athletic players to play quarterback in the NFL in Michael Vick and Cam Newton.
“Michael Vick is an all-around player, and I consider myself an all-around player,” Surles said. “When he knows that he has to get out of the pocket, he gets out of the pocket and makes a big play with his arm or legs. Cam Newton is a great leader. He knows how to take charge when he needs to.”