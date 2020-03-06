High school football: Pell City QB Mitchell Gossett signs with Point University

PELL CITY — Pell City High School senior Mitchell Gossett signed a letter of intent to play football at Point University on Friday afternoon in the Center for Education and the Performing Arts on the campus of PCHS.
Gossett had offers from Union College in Kentucky and Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, but he felt Point was the best place for him.
“I am pretty excited,” Gossett said. “I am glad that they gave me the opportunity. I had two other schools interested in me, but I thought Point was the best choice for me. It is a Christian school and I get to learn about the good Lord, too.”
Gossett received an offer from Point on Feb. 14 and he committed to the university on Feb. 28 after he took a visit to the school.
He said that he was initially contacted by the offensive coordinator Barry Casterlin and everything else fell in place from there.
“He (Casterlin) told me to come on a visit, so I went on the visit and they told me how much money I was going to get,” he said. “Right away, my dad and I made the choice that I was going to go there.”
Gossett and the Panthers had a trying 2019 campaign. Pell City went 2-8 on the season and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.
The 6-foot-3 signal-caller shined at times this season for the Panthers. Gossett earned Daily Home Player of the Week honors for his outing against Calera. He threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over the Eagles.
Panthers head coach Wayne Lee said he’s happy that Gossett will have a chance to represent Pell City on the next level.
“Mitchell is a very gifted athlete,” Lee said. “I think one thing that Point likes about him is that he is the youngest one (17 years old) in his senior class and he still has room for growth. They are getting a kid with a big arm. He is young and still has some development to go. I think as he gets older, it is really going to be a good situation for him.”
Gossett said there are several aspects of his game that he needs to work on before joining the team this summer.
“I guess that it is a faster-paced game, that’s what all my coaches tell me,” Gossett said. “All of my coaches think that I am a slow-pace person, so they told me to step up when I go to college. I have to get prepared to do that. I think I’ll have to improve my speed and get more mobile. I have to get my arm stronger and work more on throwing.”
Gossett said he is grateful for everyone that played a role in making his dream into a reality.
“I would like to thank my parents and the good Lord above,” he said.