Lee Yeager and the Victory Christian Lions will close out the regular season Friday night at home against Sumiton Christian.
Yeager rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Victory Christian’s 35-0 win over Talladega County Central last week He also went 5-for-5 in extra points.
The win helped the Lions clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.
Yeager took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: How was the Lions’ reaction when they found out they made the playoffs?
A: It is very exciting; we were waiting for a three-way tie to come through. When we found out, everyone was ecstatic. It is a great way to glorify the Lord and keep going throughout.
Q: What’s the biggest win you’ve ever been a part of?
A: Probably Winterboro this year, because it was the school’s first (over the Bulldogs in series history). That was definitely a big one for us.
Q: What do you remember about playing in your first varsity game?
A: I was on kickoff. I was a smaller kid and I got laid out. Someone rung my bell, and it was very memorable.
Q: Do you have any superstitions for football, anything that you just have to do?
A: I am superstitious about what I wear. I wash it, but I wear the same socks, the same undershirt and things like that for every game.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Sour cream and onion Pringles.
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: I wish I was better at speaking to people. I wish I could communicate with more people better, whether it is a different language or whatever. Communication is a big key, and it would be a pretty good talent if you could speak to anyone.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: I would sing “Troubadour” by George Strait.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: My family, sports, the Bible, Christ in general.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Bradley Cooper, he is a cool guy.
Q: What's something you wish you had more time for?
A: I wish I had more time to work a job. Right now, I don’t have a lot of time for it and I miss it.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: The excitement of a big win. If it’s my kid or friends, whether it is in sports or getting saved or a big win in life. That is something that I will always be ecstatic for.