Justin Sistrunk and the Munford Lions open the 2019 season on Friday against Highway 21 foe Oxford.
Sistrunk and the Lions enter the season focused on bouncing back after having their first losing season since 2010 last fall.
Entering the season, Sistrunk is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the area. He is rated a 3-star prospect and has eight offers (six from Division I programs).
Sistrunk took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this season?
I want to win a ring. For us to get a ring, we have to come together as one. We can’t be out there for ourselves; we have to be out there for each other.
Q: What are your expectations this season?
Stay focused. Don’t let anything get me out of my mentality.
Q: What did you take away from last season?
It made me strive for more. Last season, we didn’t have a good season, we finished 3-7. I am trying to strive for a better season.
Q: How is the recruiting process going?
It’s going pretty good. It really doesn’t mean anything until after football season when I decide where I want to go. Right now, I am still focused on high school ball.
Q: What are you listening to before the game?
“We Ready” by Pastor Troy. I also listen to N.B.A. Young Boy and Future.
Q: What are some of your interests outside of your sport?
I like working on cars.
Q: What are three things that you can’t live without?
My phone, money and food.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
Football
Q: What’s your favorite sports moment?
Earning team MVP in basketball last season. This is my first time winning anything in basketball. Everything that I have done award-wise has been in football. In basketball, I was honorable mention all-county.
Q: Do you feel pressure to be the next great linebacker at Munford? Do you think you can surpass the ones before you?
It feels great; I think I can take it to another level.