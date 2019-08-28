Tre Garrett and the Lincoln High School football team opened the regular season last week with a 26-20 overtime win over Class 5A Southside-Gadsden.
Garrett put together a dominant performance as he led 4A Lincoln with 12 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Garrett took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this season?
I want to accomplish a 10-0 season. I want to accomplish friendships and getting better with each other. I want to accomplish 10 wins in the regular season, work our way to 15 wins and win a state championship.
Q: What are your expectations this season?
We have a lot of people that came back from last season’s team, so we know how to work together. We can yell at each other, and it will be nothing but love. This year, expect more than seven wins from us. We have more people back on the defense, so I expect more wins and for us to go deeper into the playoffs.
Q: Talk about your performance in the season opener?
I had 12 tackles and five tackles for a loss. I was just out there trying to make plays to help the team out, so we can get the ‘W’ at the end of the game.
Q: How is the recruiting process going?
It is going good. It is slow but steady. I am just trying to get better in craft.
Q: Out of the four sports you play (football, basketball, track and baseball), which one is your favorite?
Football, because I like to hit. I can take my anger out. I can be aggressive. I have been playing football since I was 6 years old. I can’t get away from it and I don’t want to get away from it. I love the defensive side of the ball.
Q: What are you listening to before the game?
I listen TLE Cinco before every game. It gets me turned up.
Q: What are some of your interests outside of sport?
Chilling with my girlfriend and going to church every Sunday with her.
Q: What are some things that you can’t live without?
Football and my family.
Q: What’s your favorite sports moment?
When I had that big hit against Montevallo last season. Snapped the ball, the inside receiver had a bubble (screen). The quarterback threw the bubble. I read it perfectly, I hit him and took him off of his feet.