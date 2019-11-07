Cam Reynolds and the Lincoln Golden Bears will host Dallas County on Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Golden Bears still have a bad taste in their mouths after being upset by Alabama Christian on the final play of a first-round playoff game last season.
Lincoln has used that heartbreak as motivation this fall. The Golden Bears (8-2) had a successful regular season, winning the 4A, Region 4 title for the second year in a row.
Now, Lincoln will try to accomplish another one of its goals -- advancing past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Reynolds, who plays running back and defensive back, took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: What do you remember about last season’s playoff game?
A: We remember that 2.6 seconds, and that bugs us. That’s what we workout on and that’s what we put our motivation behind. We don’t think about the opponent. We think that we could’ve had a long playoff run last year. That 2.6 seconds plays into everything that we do. It is always on the back of my mind. Right now, it is on our board.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: Michael Jackson, “Beat it.”
Q: If you had an hour to kill, how would you spend it?
A: I would spend it at the football field.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson
Q: Where do you see yourself this time next year?
A: Somewhere playing Division I football. I don’t know where it is going to be, but I see myself playing Division I football.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: “We ready” by Pastor Troy
Q: What’s your pregame meal?
A: Chicken Alfredo
Q: How has football shaped your life?
A: Football has changed my life. I have been playing football since I was 4 years old. Football has helped me become the man that I am today. Football has taught me life lessons. It gives me a family away from home. It has molded my life into what I would like to be right now.
Q: When not in uniform, what’s your typical outfit?
A: I like to wear a lot of Polo. I still wear a lot of Lincoln apparel. I wear a lot of Jordans and Nikes. I wear stuff a normal athlete would wear.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: Jesus, football and my phone.