Thomas carries the ball

Childersburg senior Terry Thomas has drawn interest from several Division I schools during the recruiting process.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Terry Thomas and the Childersburg High School football team are looking to end the regular season on a positive note and perhaps earn a playoff berth. 

The Tigers travel to take on Lincoln on Friday night.

Thomas has been on varsity since he was a freshman. He said he has created a lot of memories on the gridiron over the years.

Thomas is a highly-touted prospect. He has drawn interest from UAB, Troy, Samford and North Alabama.

The Tigers defensive back/running back took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.

Q: What is the first thing you look forward to after a long practice?

A: I look forward to going to my grandma's house. We all meet up over there and eat after practice.

Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?

A: Super speed.

Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?

A: Sam Smith, “Stay with me.”

Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?

A: Pizza, my phone and my guys.

Q: What is something you have learned as a senior that you did not know in previous years?

A: Cherish all the moments because we take them for granted.

Q: What is your favorite place that you’ve ever visited?

A: Washington, D.C. I visited there three years ago. I like history and stuff like that.

Q: When not in uniform, what’s your typical outfit?

A: I usually wear something Alabama or UAB.

Q: What do you remember about playing in your first varsity game?

A: I was getting trucked (run over). We were playing Shelby County. That’s what really motivated me to start lifting weights. I said that it would never happen to me again, and it hasn’t happened since.

Q: What’s your favorite thing to do away from football?

A: I like hanging out with my guys and lifting weights. And I cook a little bit.

Q: If I came to your house for dinner, what would you cook?

A: I would make a homemade pizza. I love pizza. I would top it with pepperoni, sausage and maybe something new like pineapples.

Q: What's something about you that few people know?

A: I like poetry. I like reading it. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...