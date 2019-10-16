Terry Thomas and the Childersburg High School football team are looking to end the regular season on a positive note and perhaps earn a playoff berth.
The Tigers travel to take on Lincoln on Friday night.
Thomas has been on varsity since he was a freshman. He said he has created a lot of memories on the gridiron over the years.
Thomas is a highly-touted prospect. He has drawn interest from UAB, Troy, Samford and North Alabama.
The Tigers defensive back/running back took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: What is the first thing you look forward to after a long practice?
A: I look forward to going to my grandma's house. We all meet up over there and eat after practice.
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: Super speed.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: Sam Smith, “Stay with me.”
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: Pizza, my phone and my guys.
Q: What is something you have learned as a senior that you did not know in previous years?
A: Cherish all the moments because we take them for granted.
Q: What is your favorite place that you’ve ever visited?
A: Washington, D.C. I visited there three years ago. I like history and stuff like that.
Q: When not in uniform, what’s your typical outfit?
A: I usually wear something Alabama or UAB.
Q: What do you remember about playing in your first varsity game?
A: I was getting trucked (run over). We were playing Shelby County. That’s what really motivated me to start lifting weights. I said that it would never happen to me again, and it hasn’t happened since.
Q: What’s your favorite thing to do away from football?
A: I like hanging out with my guys and lifting weights. And I cook a little bit.
Q: If I came to your house for dinner, what would you cook?
A: I would make a homemade pizza. I love pizza. I would top it with pepperoni, sausage and maybe something new like pineapples.
Q: What's something about you that few people know?
A: I like poetry. I like reading it.