Brian Bradford and the B.B. Comer High School football team have shown improvement this season.
The Tigers are 0-2 going into Week 3, but they have been competitive in both games. B.B. Comer lost to Winterboro 18-12 in double-overtime in Week 1, then fell to Saks 50-36 in Week 2.
Bradford and the Tigers will try to earn their first win of the season on Friday at Glencoe.
The senior strong safety for the Tigers took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself from Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young.
Q: How do you feel the season is going so far?
A: We’ve had a lot of mental mistakes in the two games that we have lost. I feel like we should be 2-0 right now.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this season?
A: We want to improve every week and leave it all out on the field. We just want to play our best. If we lose and we gave it 100 percent, then that was just the way it was supposed to be.
Q: Who would you say is your hero, real or fictional?
A: God.
Q: If you tried out for American Idol, what song would you sing?
A: I have an old soul, so it would be “Purple Rain” by Prince. I’m a big Prince fan.
Q: If you could travel anywhere you wanted, where would you go?
A: Hawaii, probably because I look Hawaiian.
Q: What are you listening to before the game?
A: DMX. Coach (Adam Fossett) might put on an instrumental in the locker room and we will rock our heads to that.
Q: If your life were a movie, would it be a comedy or a drama?
A: It would be a mixture of both, but mostly a comedy. I like to have a good time.
Q: What celebrity autograph would you like to have?
A: Ray Lewis.
Q: What are some of your interests outside of your sport?
A: My friend just put me on, but I really like to fish now.
Q: What are three things that you can live without?
A: My religion, my family and my friends.