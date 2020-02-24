High school football: Long-time assistant coach Johnny Johnson named head coach

The Talladega County Board of Education approved the hiring of Johnny Johnson as the head football coach for Childersburg High School on Monday evening.
Johnson, who has spent 18 years at his alma mater, replaces Jonathan Beverly as the Tigers head coach. In his four seasons at Childersburg, Beverly’s teams were a combined 14-27. Childersburg finished 3-7 in three of his four seasons, including 2019.
The Tigers’ best season under Beverly was in 2017, when they went 5-6 and earned a Class 4A playoff berth.
Johnson has been an assistant football coach for the Tigers for the last decade.
Johnson is also the head basketball coach for the varsity team.
The Tigers finished the 2019-2020 season with a 20-12 record.
Johnson spent 12 years as an assistant basketball coach before he was named the head basketball coach in 2016.
Johnson had a successful stint as the girls basketball coach for four seasons. He was named the interim coach before the area tournament in 2012. During his tenure, he led the Lady Tigers to a 45-33 record, four area titles and two appearances in the regional tournament, which included the program’s first-ever trip to the Class 4A Central Regional final in 2013.
