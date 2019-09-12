Sylacauga High School’s football team looks to stay undefeated tonight when it takes on Class 5A, Region 5 foe Moody at Legion Stadium at 7.
The Aggies were able to hold on to defeat the Blue Devils, 21-14 in 2018. Sylacauga has won the last three meetings and holds a 5-2 lead in the series.
The Aggies will try to stay on top of the region standings going into next week's game at Mortimer Jordan.
Here are four things to know going into tonight’s game:
One step toward accomplishing a team goal
Sylacauga enters tonight’s game looking to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play. The Aggies cruised past Springville, 42-21 last week in their region opener.
Going into this game, Griffith said winning tonight’s game will help them in a position to accomplish one of their goals.
“Every region game can put you in the playoffs and you can't make a run unless you are in the playoffs,” Griffith said. “You are facing a Moody team that has improved from last year ... It’s one of those things where it is a home game for us. We hope we have a good crowd.”
Offensive production
Sylacauga enters tonight’s game with confidence after scoring 42 points against Springville. Griffith credits the offensive line play for the success that they had through three games. The Aggies have averaged 32 points per game through three games.
“One of the things offensively for us is that we are so much better up front,” he said. “It is because everybody is back. We were so inexperienced last year. The kids have had another year in the weight room. We are bigger than we have been in a while on both sides of the football. We have a line that's getting a lot of movement at the point of attack.”
Sylacauga’s dynamic duo
Sylacauga has a pair of explosive, talented backs in Jordan Ridgeway and Maleek Pope. Ridgeway and Pope have shined for the Aggies. Ridgeway rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns performance last week.
Pope has also been stellar since he was plugged in at running back late last season. The sophomore rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns against Chilton County in Week 1.
“During the offseason, we studied hard a lot of two-back schemes and what we wanted to do out of a two-back set,” Griffith said. “You see it under center being a two-back set, you see some of it in shotgun having two backs instead of one main back. We had to tweak our offense to suit it and I think we have done a pretty good job of making sure both guys get enough carries so you can't key on just one of them.”
What does Moody do that concerns the Aggies?
The Blue Devils enter the game with momentum after defeating St.Clair County, 21-7 last week.
The Aggies will have the tough task of slowing down Moody quarterback Connor Rush and running back Terrence Moore. Rush rushed for 246 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the Saints. Moore also had a strong performance as he rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown.
“The biggest thing is that they have a good, strong running back,” Griffith said. “They have a good, fast quarterback and those two things always concern you.
“Defensively, they move around a lot, they are bringing a lot of heat. They are sending their linebackers a lot, they are sending somebody from outside all the time. You are going to have to pick up a lot of stunts and that limits you with what kind of schemes you can run up front. We have to do a good job of picking up their linebacker blitzes and just playing hard.
“What we have to do is play our game. We have to be sound in our kicking game.”