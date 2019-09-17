Blake Machen was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Fayetteville’s 75-36 win over Central Coosa on Friday.
“I am really excited,” he said. “We had a position change last week with me not playing quarterback. I was at receiver. I was making good catches and making a lot of big plays.
“Pacey (DeLoach) threw some good passes to me, and I ran the ball really well. Our offensive line blocked really good, and everything turned out good.”
Machen did a little bit of everything in the win.
The senior ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for 55 yards and a score. Machen rounded out his night by catching three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
“I think people underestimated me, they thought I was just a quarterback,” Machen said. “They didn’t think I could play receiver, play defense and make big plays by running the ball. They always thought I could just throw the ball, but that is something I just proved people wrong about.”
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh was pleased with the way Machen was able to make an impact all over the field against Central Coosa.
“He is a good one,” Limbaugh said. “He has been doing fantastic work. … He is still going to play some quarterback under the two-quarterback system, but the majority of the snaps are going to go to Pacey.
“Blake gives us another dimension out there at receiver. … He is so strong. … He has some hands on the outside. He had some ESPN-type catches for us.
“He is a humble kid and he wants to do whatever he can for this football program. His leadership is beyond compare this year.”
The 75 points the Wolves scored Friday set a school record for points in a game. Fayetteville racked up 593 yards of total offense.
“We came out hot on offense and we didn’t let up,” Machen said. “On defense, we struggled a little bit. Offensively, we ran smoothly.”
Limbaugh said he needs Machen to continue to do what he has been doing all season for the Wolves.
“We are going to need poise, leadership and for him to take on whatever role he is given,” Limbaugh said. “He is a team guy. I know he is going to play outstanding, be an outstanding individual and have outstanding character. We need him to be a team guy for the rest of the year, and I know he will be.”
Machen and the Wolves hope to make it to the postseason for the third time in school history. But Machen would not be satisfied if they qualified as the fourth seed in the Class 2A, Region 4.
“We want to win out the rest of the season and try to get the No. 2 seed and a playoff spot, so we don’t have to be stuck in the playoffs playing the No.1 seed from another region,” Machen said. “We want to play the No. 3 seed, and to do that, we have to win out the rest of the season.”
Machen said he looks up to six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.
“He is 42 years old and he leads his team,” Machen said. “Just like a couple of years ago when he led them back in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. They were down by 24 points at halftime, and (he) led them all the way. That’s what I feel like I need to do with my team, lead them to victory.”