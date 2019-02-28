The Bill Smith era at Munford is officially over.
Smith accepted an offer to be the head football coach at Fayette County on Tuesday. Smith said he is very appreciative for his time at Munford.
“I am very grateful to (former Munford Principal) Tim Young, (Superintendent) Dr. (Suzanne) Lacey and the Talladega County Board of Education for hiring me four years ago,” Smith said. “I prayed about it and it was the right thing at the time. I enjoyed my four years at Munford. The community has been great. I love those kids (at Munford). They are some awesome kids.”
Smith said the decision to leave Munford was a tough one for him. He addressed his team for the final time on Tuesday about his intentions to take over the program at Fayette County.
“It was one of the hardest things that I have done,” Smith said. “I told them I felt like it was God’s will for me to take the Munford job and be there for four years. The way things fell in place for this job at Fayette County, my wife and I prayed about it. We feel that this is a blessing. We feel like it is God’s direction for us at this time.”
Smith had success during his tenure at Munford as he went 28-18 and made three postseason appearances, which included a run to the Class 4A semifinals in 2015.
This past season was a tough one for the Lions and Smith. Smith had to replace his offensive and defensive coordinators a month before the season started. Munford also had two of their top prospects transfer and the school moved up a classification to 5A. Munford finished with a 3-7 record in 2018.
“I am proud of the things that we were able to do,” Smith said. “We exceeded expectations the first year by making it to the semifinals. My first three years, we made the playoffs. We won a region championship in 2017.
“It was a rocky transition into 5A. We were in the toughest 5A region in the state. I am so proud of my three young men that signed college scholarships this year.”
Smith will take over over a 4A Fayette County program that has made 14 straight playoff appearances, including state runner-up finishes in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
Smith takes over a program that has been coached by one family for the last 35 years.
Lance Tucker went 76-31 from 2011-18 after replacing his father, AHSAA Hall-of-Famer Waldon Tucker. Waldon Tucker compiled a 230-95 record at Fayette County from 1984-2010 and retired as the state’s all-time wins leader with 309 in a career that also included stints as head coach at Gordo and Demopolis Academy.
“Dr. Madden is the principal. He is a good man and a really good administrator,” Smith said. “Also the tradition that they have had, I heard that it is the winningest program in the state. They started playing football many years ago. They just have a great tradition of winning.
“Waldon Tucker is a legend. He got the program to a high level and he kept it there for years. They have great community support and a great booster club. Another factor in my decision is that it is half the distance to my dad and my family in North Alabama. My dad comes to every game and he is 78. It is also close to my sister and nieces.”
Smith met with Fayette County’s principal and superintendent in Pell City on Tuesday. He said the fact that they drove two hours to offer him the job played a role in his decision to accept the position.
“That really showed the kind of backing that I would have from my administration,”Smith said.