High school football: B.B.Comer leads 1A-3A All-Talladega County team

B.B. Comer High School’s football team was the surprise team of the 2019 season.
A year after going 2-8, the Tigers made a four-game improvement with a 6-6 record and they made it to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 3A playoffs for the first time since 2000. The six wins are the most games that Comer has won in a season since 2001.
“Nobody in the state or the area gave us much of a fighting chance and didn’t believe what we had going on,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “You can’t blame them because you look at stats, previous records and history, the prognosticators are going to be doubting the whole thing. At the end of the day, we were able to do well and be where we were. It is only the beginning; it is just the foundation for what is going to happen in the next couple of years.”
Fossett said the turning point of their season came in Week 8 when they were able to come from behind to upset Pleasant Valley 20-19 on the road. The win over the Raiders kept the Tigers in contention for the fourth and final playoff berth in 3A, Region 6, which they were able to clinch by winning three of the last four games of the regular season.
“That was that statement win that we have been wanting,” Fossett said. “We talked to them about winning one that you are not supposed to. We won that one and we weren’t supposed to. That kind of pushed us through the rest of the season. You get put into a must-win game against Fayetteville and perform and do well.”
The Tigers qualified for the 3A playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 6, went on the road to Fultondale and defeated the Region 5 champion Wildcats 28-19 on Nov. 8.
Comer’s season didn’t go unnoticed as the Tigers had nine players named to the Class 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team. Comer also had the 1A-3A Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year as well as Coach of the Year.
Devonta Carmichael was selected as the 1A-3A Offensive Player of the Year. The sophomore quarterback threw for 1,236 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for 719 yards in his first season as the Tigers signal-caller.
“He plays like he’s 6-foot-5 and bulletproof,” Fossett said. “He is small in stature, but the kid gets after it. He is probably one of the toughest kids that I have ever had the privilege to coach. He is definitely a leader on the team; he is the one that all the kids look to when things are good they are looking for him to continue to lead and when things are bad they are looking to him to make things happen …
“He throws the ball well, he runs the ball well and as the season progressed, he started making better decisions and he continued to improve. Quarterback is a tough position and you have to have thick skin to play it. You have to be able to command the attention of the players and he does that.”
Brian Bradford was selected as the 1A-3A Defensive Player of the Year. The senior safety had a breakout season for the Tigers. He recorded 177 tackles, including 83 solos, 27 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
“He finds the football well,” Fossett said. He has learned the game. He has grown so much in the game in the two years that we have had him. He is making plays that we didn’t know that he could make. He comes up in the Glencoe game on a punt play. It was a high snap and the punter (had) to scramble. If he doesn’t come up and decleat that kid he is going to run for a first down. He sees those and makes the necessary plays. “
Comer’s Raphaele Johnson, Julius McCain, James Carmichael, and Coby McCain were selected first-team all-county on offense.
Defensively, Korey Anderson and Dayleon Welch earned first-team honors.
Ward Rush was named honorable mention.
Fossett was selected as the 1A-3A Talladega County Coach of the Year. Just a few years ago, Fossett didn’t think he was going to be in a position to win Coach of the Year after leaving Smith Station with a 2-18 record in two seasons. He said he was grateful to have the opportunity to lead B.B. Comer’s football program.
“It is very humbling to be nominated,” he said. “It was humbling a few years ago to be welcomed back into the county and be a part of the system. It is a testament to the work that my assistant coaches put in. It is a testament to the work that the players put in and believing in our system and committing to it.
“I don’t have a magic potion to wave over and it all works out. It is just time spent with our kids. We show them that we care about them and show them tough love. We just spend quality time with those guys and teach them about football and life. It is not something that I did on my own.”
The players on the all-county team were selected by county coaches.
2019 Class 1A-3A All-County Team
Offense
Quarterbacks
Devonta Carmichael, BBCMHS
Isaiah Holland, WHS
Running backs
Cory McKinnie, ASD
Raphaele Johnson, BBCMHS
Brady Ritchey, FHS
Jahashlin James, WHS
Wide receivers
Chance Dandridge, WHS
Kameron Edwards, WHS
Pacey Deloach, FHS
James Carmichael, BBCMHS
Julius McCain, BBCMHS
Tight end
Jaquan Rankins, ASD
Offensive line
Dallas McMullen Schifferle, ASD
Ricky Chappell, WHS
Blake Ritchey, FHS
Coby McCain, BBCMHS
Darius Middlebrooks, WHS
Trevor Deloach, FHS
Athlete
Lachaunt Prince, TCCHS
Defense
Defensive line
Taquarri Herring, TCCHS
Korey Anderson, BBCMHS
Brandon Dandridge, WHS
Karon PhillipsTCCHS
Linebacker
David Palacios-Campos, ASD
Brody Hamm, WHS
Blake Machen, FHS
Devin Noble, WHS
Jake Travis, WHS
Jacob Vice, FHS
Javion Curtis, TCCHS
Defensive backs
Camden Keeton, FHS
Michael Paige, ASD
Brian Bradford, BBCMHS
Hunter Hill, FHS
Dayleon Welch, BBCMHS
Special teams
Kicker
Levi Phillips, FHS
Kick returner
Luke White, FHS
Honorable Mentions: JaKendrick Tuck, Datravian Tuck (TCCHS); Jacob Price, Ward Rush (BBCMHS); Dakota Ogle (FHS)
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Devonta Carmichael (QB-BBCMHS)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brian J. Bradford (SS- BBCMHS)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Fossett - BBCMHS