The Alabama School for the Deaf gained all 428 of its offensive yards on the ground and scored eight rushing touchdowns against the Mississippi School for the Deaf in eight-man high school football 56-42 at Kiwanis Field on Saturday.
Silent Warriors junior running back Michael Paige scored three times (52, 9 and 91 yards) in the first half and led the team with 257 yards rushing on 11 carries with a pair of fumbles on his two second-half carries.
Senior running back Cory McKinnie ran 16 times for 183 yards and five touchdowns (3, 40, 54, 4 and 19 yards).
“The whole line does a good job opening holes for those two to go on through and get the touchdowns,” ASD head coach Paul Kulick said. “I have to give the credit to the whole team because they did really well. They did an excellent job, and they were moving the ball … They made it easy for them to go through.”
ASD led 42-20 at halftime.
While MSD was never able to trim the deficit to a one-score game once the Silent Warriors got rolling, the Bulldogs put up a heap of points. All but one of their scoring plays came from running back Voe Meeks, who put up close to 200 yards on the ground for his team with four touchdowns (63, 13 , 6 and 6 yards).
“Alabama was very tough competition for us,” MSD head coach Arness Georgetown said. “We knew that coming in. Of course, this is kind of a rebuilding year for us … The kids played hard and never gave up. I’m very proud of them. Yeah, we didn’t score enough points to win, but at the end of the day, as a coach, I was very proud of the effort.”
Meeks also came up with one of the Bulldogs’ two defensive touchdowns. He returned a Paige fumble 44 yards to open the second half and make the score 42-26.
MSD defender Jaylon Mays added a 15-yard fumble return touchdown within the game’s final minute after ASD backup quarterback Denijah Swain attempted to pitch the ball with no Silent Warriors near the play.
The Silent Warriors forced a pair of Bulldogs turnovers.
ASD linebacker Josh Kelley secured an interception in the second half, while defensive lineman Austin Hayes recovered a Bulldogs fumble.
ASD will travel to face Florida School for the Deaf next Saturday.
“Mississippi, they gave us a headache,” Kulick said. “I told our boys we had to be prepared for that because next week, we go to Florida. Florida and Alabama are always fighting for a Mason-Dixon championship, and this team helped us to be able to adjust from 11-man (football) to 8-man.”