High school counselor charged with sexual contact with student

An Ashville High School counselor is facing two felony charges of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under age 19.
Thirty-nine-year old Jessica B. Herb was arrested on the charges Monday, with bond set at $120,000. She remained in the St. Clair County jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Herb resigned from the St. Clair County school system on Monday, with the county school board accepting the resignation during a special called meeting held Monday afternoon.
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns confirmed the resignation, and said the school system had already placed Herb on administrative leave prior to the resignation.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said Herb was arrested Monday at approximately 1 p.m.
According to the Code of Alabama, a person commits the crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years if he or she is a school employee and engages in sexual contact with a student, regardless of whether the student is male or female. Consent is not a defense to a charge under this section.
The crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student is a felony with punishment from a minimum of one year and one day in prison to 10 years in the state penitentiary. The maximum fine is $15,000.