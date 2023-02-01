 Skip to main content
High school counselor charged with sexual contact with student

An Ashville High School counselor is facing two felony charges of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under age 19.

Thirty-nine-year old Jessica B. Herb was arrested on the charges Monday, with bond set at $120,000. She remained in the St. Clair County jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.