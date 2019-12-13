High school basketball: Winterboro secures 76-47 rout of TC Central

HOWELL’S COVE --Winterboro’s Kameron Edwards found teammate Cameron Pointer after the game and told him, “That’s the Cameron that we have been waiting for.”
Pointer has been in a slump through the first weeks of the 2019-20 high school basketball season, but he came out of it Friday night. He scored 21 points and dished out eight assists in Winterboro’s 76-47 win over rival Talladega County Central.
“It is a blessing because of all the long nights of thinking why I am not the old Cameron,” Pointer said. “Tonight, I had more confidence. I was lacking confidence (before).”
Pointer said he told himself to forget about what others thought about him and just do “what I usually do.”
What Pointer usually does is score in bunches, and that’s what he did in the first quarter. The reigning Class 1A-3A Talladega County Player of the Year opened the game by scoring 10 points, which helped the Bulldogs take a 16-13 lead going into the second quarter.
TC Central opened the second period with three straight baskets by Karon Phillips to tie the game at 19-all. Winterboro, however, answered with a 17-2 run to close out the quarter. Winterboro went from its press to a full-court man-to-man defense, which gave the Fighting Tigers problems.
The Bulldogs were able to turn defense into easy offense. They created turnovers that led to transition baskets.
Pointer scored a pair of layups off turnovers during the run. Chance Dandridge also benefited. He was able to get into the open court for a pair of layups to give Winterboro a 36-21 lead going into intermission.
It was more of the same in the third quarter as Winterboro’s advantage increased to 24 points going into the final period, 58-34.
Three to know
-According to Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith, this was Winterboro’s first win at TC Central in the regular season since 1995.
-Edwards also found his stroke for the Bulldogs, scoring 20 points. Chance Dandridge and Brandon Dandridge scored nine apiece. Brandon Dandridge also made an impact on the defensive end as a rim protector. The 6-foot-4 center didn’t allow TC Central to score easy baskets in the paint as he either blocked or altered shots by the Fighting Tigers.
- Phillips and Lachaunt Prince scored 14 points apiece for TC Central. Jakendrick Tuck chipped in with nine.
Who said
- Smith on the adjustment that helped spark the second-quarter run: “Our press really wasn’t effective tonight, but our full-court man was. We just kept pressuring as much as we could full court, and it paid off big for us.”
- Smith on Pointer’s breakout performance: “We have really been on Cameron Pointer so hard. I was ready to bench him because we need the old Cameron back. The old Cameron, whether he is on or off, makes the rest of the team go. Not taking anything away from the other players on our team, because we have players that do what they do, but Cameron Pointer can do a little bit of everything … He sets up other players as well. We are glad that Cameron Pointer came out of his shell.”
- TC Central head coach Acardia Garrett on the loss: “We have to do what we said that we were going to do in the game plan. When we were executing the game plan for a quarter and a half, we were fine. I knew what they were going to bring to the table and I knew what they were going to do. When the game got away is when we started doing things that we didn’t discuss in the game plan. We started to do things that were out of character and we didn’t play to our strength. We have to play to our strength.”
Up next
- Winterboro travels to Wetumpka on Monday at 7 p.m.
- TC Central travels to Ragland on Monday at 7:30 p.m.