High school basketball: 4 things to know in local boys, girls sub-regional contests

Five boys and six girls high school basketball teams in The Daily Home’s coverage area will compete in sub-regional play starting Monday, and with five more wins, each squad can bring home a state title.
On the girls side, Childersburg, Sylacauga and Talladega County Central will host sub-regional matchups, while Winterboro, Talladega and Pell City must travel.
In boys action, Sylacauga and Ragland will welcome an area runner-up to town, while Talladega, Childersburg and Winterboro won’t get the luxury of one more home game.
The dates and times are listed below, but first, here’s four things to watch going into sub-regional action:
The sequel
Sylacauga’s boys will host Woodlawn in Class 5A sub-regional play Tuesday night at 7 in a rematch from a season ago. The Aggies won that contest 54-49.
“It’s an exciting point in the year,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “It is win-or-go-home, and I’m super-excited to see how my boys are going to play. We have a home-court advantage, so we have to use it. We have to make sure that the house is packed and that it’s a tough environment to play in.”
The Aggies clinched the Area 7 title with an 84-37 win over Central Clay County on Tuesday and have had time to prepare for the Colonels.
“Woodlawn experienced defeat in a close game last year,” Fullington said. “They’re wearing that chip on their shoulder … It’ll still be a war, and we can’t really look ahead because this team is a very physical team.
“They rebound the ball well. They’ve got one of the best guards in the state in Isaiah Gardner. They’ve got an unbelievable big in Kelvon Townsend, and they’re well-coached. We’ve got to be ready to go, or our season will end Tuesday.”
Getting defensive
Childersburg’s girls will play one more game on their home court when they face Booker T. Washington on Monday at 7 p.m.
“We started working on Booker T. Washington on Friday, the day after the area championship,” Lady Tigers head coach Gavin King said. “We’ve been collecting a lot of information on them. We’ll have another good practice on Sunday, then Monday after school, we’ll walk through, shoot around and watch more film.
“The thing about sub-regions is you don’t know who you’re playing until the other area is finished, then you only have a couple days to get ready, but that’s the same for everybody.”
The Lady Tigers have won their last six games by 15 points or more.
“We’re playing really good defense right now,” King said. “We’ve tried out a couple of new things down the stretch that a lot of people haven’t seen yet, some things we’ve been practicing not only this year, but also the past couple years that we’ve just never needed to pull out.
“We’re doing some different things on defense that I don’t think our postseason opponents will have heard about from other coaches. Hopefully, that continues to give us a slight edge.”
On the road, again
For the second season in a row, Talladega’s boys fell to Anniston in the 4A, Area 9 tournament. Now, the Tigers must travel to White Plains on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“This time of year, it doesn’t matter if you play home or away -- you’ve just got to play some of your best ball,” Tigers head coach Chucky Miller said. “We’re looking to get back focused so we can start the process. White Plains is undefeated at home this year. They’ve got a great home-court advantage. We’re anxious to see what they bring Tuesday night.”
Miller added his team is looking to rebound from the 62-49 loss to the Bulldogs.
“Mainly, we did not hit any shots, and it got us down,” he said. “Anniston’s a very good team, so you’ve got to make some shots. We had some good looks, but on a lot of them, they didn’t go in. By the time we got to hitting some shots, we had a lot of points (we needed) to catch up. We just want to start off the game better and not let a couple of bad possessions get us behind.”
Making the most of momentum
Talladega County Central’s girls enter the postseason riding a wave of momentum, with both a 1A, Area 9 title win over Winterboro and a county championship in their back pocket.
“I think we’re in the right frame of mind,” Lady Fighting Tigers head coach Robert Duncan said. “We’re a veteran group as far as basketball is concerned and we understand what’s on the line.
“We’ve started the postseason and erased everything that’s transpired. We’re going to try to go on a 7-0 run. We’ve taken care of two of them, now we’ve got to close it down to a 5-0 run. We know we have to take them one game at a time, but this group doesn’t get too high or too low at any point.”
The Lady Fighting Tigers have won seven of their last nine games, a stretch that includes a 58-53 win over a 4A Childersburg squad that reached the Final Four last season.
Sub-regional matchups
BOYS (All games will be played on Tuesday)
Class 1A
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Ragland, 7 p.m.
Winterboro at Spring Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Talladega at White Plains, 7 p.m.
Childersburg at Booker T. Washington, TBD
Class 5A
Woodlawn at Sylacauga, 7 p.m.
GIRLS (All games will be played Monday unless otherwise noted)
Class 1A
Winterboro at Spring Garden, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Coosa Christian at TC Central, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Booker T. Washington at Childersburg, 7 p.m.
Talladega at Hokes Bluff, TBD
Class 5A
Briarwood Christian at Sylacauga, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Pell City at Homewood, TBD