High school basketball TC Central falls to Spring Garden 86-42 in Elite 8

JACKSONVILLE -- The Talladega County Central High School girls basketball team’s historic season came to an end Monday afternoon in the championship game of the 1A Northeast Regional Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Spring Garden put on a shooting clinic from behind the arc to knock off the Lady Fighting Tigers 86-42. TC Central ended the season with a 23-10 record.
“We had a tough night shooting,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “ Spring Garden shot the ball really well. They didn't shoot from the normal 3-point line. They shot the ball all over the court.
“Hats off to our girls for a gallant effort and a gallant season. For our seniors, it was a gallant career. In five of the six years that our seniors played, they won over 20 games. We went to the Sweet 16 for five years and we made the Elite 8 this year. I think that is a wonderful career.”
TC Central gave Spring Garden problems in the first quarter. DeVona Gover scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the opening period. The senior was able to penetrate through the Lady Panthers’ defense to get to the hoop for layups,
TC Central trailed 20-15 at the end of the first frame.
Spring Garden took control of the game in the second stanza. The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Fighting Tigers 20-9 to take a 39-24 lead into intermission,
The second half belonged to Spring Garden’s Kayley Kirk. The sharpshooter went off as she scored 25 of her 33 points after halftime. Kirk nailed seven of her nine 3s in the second half. For the game, Spring Garden went 14 of 30 from the perimeter and beyond.
“ A couple of the 3s were three to six feet behind the college 3-point line,” Duncan said. “Our intentions were to defend out to the 3-point line, not beyond it. When you start extending the defense beyond that, it breaks down and they get dribble penetration. When you shoot like that, I don't know if (there) is a boys team that is going to (be able to) defend you.”
TC Central struggled from the field as they went 15 of 56, which included going 2 of 17 from behind the arc. Leading scorer Faith Johnson went 1 of 10 from the field for two points. The sophomore scored 20 against Valley Head last week in the Sweet 16. Anysiah Taylor also struggled as she went 2 for 17 on Monday.
“It doesn't matter who you are, even professionals have bad shooting nights,” Duncan said. “Spring Garden did a wonderful job. They pushed us out further than what we really wanted to get. They bodied us up when we tried to attack the basket. Ricky Austin and Spring Garden have possessed a wonderful program for a number of years. We are grateful to even be mentioned in the same sentence with them.”
TC Central will have to replace seniors: Ja’Miya Whitson, Danyia Maple and Gover, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the final game of her high school career.
The trio played a major role in TC Central reaching the Elite 8 as well as winning the 2020 Talladega County Basketball Tournament 58-53 against Childersburg. The Lady Fighting Tigers also won the 1A, Area 9 regular season championship and the area tournament crown.
“This is a great group of seniors,” Duncan said. “They have propelled our female athletics programs at Talladega County Central over the years. I have had the privilege of coaching these wonderful young ladies that carry themselves well off the floor.
“Any coach at any period of time would love to have the seniors we have possessed over these years. Being a small school, they (have been) with you since the seventh and eighth grade and they actually become like your own daughter.”