High school basketball: Talladega uses second quarter run to defeat Oneonta, set up Elite 8 rematch against Anniston

JACKSONVILLE -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team used a second quarter run to defeat Oneonta 60-47 on Monday afternoon in the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the camps of Jacksonville State University,
The Redskins opened the period on a 9-2 run to take a 25-18 lead, but the Tigers made adjustments on the defensive end of the court that resulted in an 11-0 run to end the first half.
“We kind of started the second quarter pretty bad,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “ They jumped out to a six to eight point lead. We changed defenses a little bit. Hopefully, what we did in the first quarter made them tired. We made them work a lot even though they were hitting a lot of shots. Hopefully, our work ethic on defense was key on that.”
Junior guard Arron Greene scored seven straight points during the run, including a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 25-all.
“ I just followed all of my shots and took my time to shoot the ball,” Greene said.
D”Corian Wilson put the Tigers ahead 27-25 with a jumper.
Niget Scales hit a pair of free throws on an intentional foul to give Talladega a 29-25 advantage going into intermission.
With 5:29 remaining in the third quarter and a 34-29 margin, Talladega cobbled together a 9-0 run capped by a Wilson 3-pointer to extend the Tigers’ lead.
Deondre Elliott provided a spark for the Redskins as he connected on back-to-back 3s to cut the lead down to 44-37 going into the fourth.
Besides those two makes from behind the arc, the Redskins struggled in the second half as they went 1 of 17 from downtown.
“They have such a good shooting team and I saw where we held them (8 of 34) and that’s a pretty good percentage,” Miller said. “We controlled the rebounding battle. In this type of game where it is so tight, we made a couple of mistakes, but we fought through them. For every mistake, the guys came back and made two or three plays. Their effort was unbelievable.”
After struggling for the first three quarters, Kobe Simmons made an impact in the fourth. The reigning Class 4A Player of the Year scored all eight of his points in the final eight minutes which included a layup to make the score 59-47.
Four to know
- Wilson led the way for Talladega with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Scales scored 14 points, while Greene poured in 10 points. Simmons scored eight points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
-The Redskins hit five 3s in the first half, but after Talladega switched to a 1-3-1 defense, Oneonta went 3 of 19 in the second half.
- Talladega scored 18 points off 12 turnovers by Oneonta. The Tigers also scored 13 second chance points off 16 offensive rebounds.
- Elliott led Oneonta with 18 points while Daniel McCary scored 10 points.
Who said
- Wilson on his calm demeanor throughout the game: “I have to take control. I have to have all of my teammates under control when we are out there playing. Knowing that we were up in the game, we have to take smart shots, be under control and not try to rush stuff. That's what I was trying to do when I had the ball in my hands and being the leader on the team.”
- Scales on his defensive performance: “Playing defense has been my game the whole season. My defense contributes to my little points on offense. My role on the team is to play defense and that’s all that I want to do.”
Up next
Talladega (24-6) will take on Anniston on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in the championship game of the tournament. Anniston defeated Good Hope, 66-58 to advance to the championship game of the tournament.
This is the second season in a row the two teams will play with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Talladega defeated Anniston 55-53 last season. This season, the Tigers are 2-1 against the Bulldogs. Anniston won the last meeting 62-49 in the 4A, Area 9 Tournament championship game.