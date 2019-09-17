Members of the 2018-19 Talladega High School boys basketball team will receive their Class 4A state championship rings Friday night at 6:30 before the Tigers’ football game against Lincoln at Mary Dumas Stadium.
Fans are asked to be seated in the stadium by 6:15 p.m.
Talladega defeated West Limestone 60-48 to win the 4A state crown March 1 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
It was the first state title in team history and the first state crown for Talladega head coach Chucky Miller in his 41-year coaching career.