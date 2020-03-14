High school basketball: Talladega's Kobe Simmons, Sylacauga's Shannon Grant earn all-state honors (with photos)

Two players from The Daily Home’s coverage area were selected to the boys 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Basketball Team, which was released Saturday.
Talladega’s Kobe Simmons was a first-team selection in Class 4A, while Sylacauga's Shannon Grant received a second-team all-state nod in 5A.
Simmons, a senior guard, averaged 19.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Tigers.
Simmons played a major role in leading Talladega back to the 4A state championship game. The reigning 4A Player of the Year scored 25 points, snagged six rebounds and recorded three steals in the 4A Northeast Regional Championship game against Anniston. Simmons was named the tournament MVP.
Simmons scored 13 and 16 points, respectively, in the state semifinals (a 64-57 victory over Montgomery Catholic) and in the state championship game (a 68-61 loss to Williamson).
“Kobe has been one of my most consistent players ever,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “You can count on his scoring and rebounds every night. He is the first one that I have had that made first-team all-state in back-to-back years. Since he got (on) varsity in 10th grade, he has been a terrific player for us.”
In three seasons on varsity, he has three Final Four appearances and three regional championships. Simmons was the MVP of the Northeast Regional Tournament the past two seasons.
“He is a great person. He has a great work ethic,” Miller said. “He comes to play every game. He is focused on his game. He led us to a lot of victories in these three years. He has led us to a state championship (and) three Final Fours. He is going to go down as one of the great players in Talladega basketball history.”
Grant had a stellar senior season for the Aggies. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game for Sylacauga.
The Mercer commit led the Aggies (23-10) to the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament finals where they fell to Ramsay 76-52.
“ He was unbelievable for us,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “I really believe he was the anchor, the leader and he did everything on the court that had to be done. He always didn't get the hype or credit that he deserves. I feel like this credit, this honor is so well deserved for Shannon.
“He is such a great student on and off the court. He always represents and conducts himself very well. We don't make it to a regional final without Shannon Grant. His work ethic laid a foundation for others to follow.”
Grant had a successful three seasons for the Aggies. As a sophomore, he was on the state championship team. As a junior and senior, he led Sylacauga to the Elite 8.
Grant showed growth in his game this season. The Aggies’ big man had his full arsenal on display in a 54-52 win against Tallassee in the Sweet 16. He scored 24 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a pair of timely assists in the fourth to help the Aggies advance.
“I saw him in the preseason and I was like, ‘This kid can dribble phenomenally,’” Fullington said. “He can dribble with both hands, and he can shoot from the outside. We had to make him a focal point, not just from the inside but the outside as well.
“His shooting and passing ability helped us do a lot of things and be more creative. He was one of my better 3-point shooters this year. He ended making a dagger 3 against Talladega early in the year. He was able to pass out (of) the post and hit other guys in our motion offense. He was just able to be in a premier spot.
“I felt like every night he was scoring 15-20 plus, 10 rebounds and at least five assists. To me, that is a two-way player, he is able to play offensively and defensively. He also makes the people around him better.”