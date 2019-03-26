Kobe Simmons was named the Class 4A Player on Year on Tuesday afternoon during the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. and Miss Basketball Banquet in Montgomery.
The awards were presented by ALFA Insurance.
Simmons is the first Talladega basketball player to earn this accolade.
“It feels great, it is the best feeling in the world,” Simmons said. “ Hopefully, I can do the same things next season and get the Mr. Basketball Award.”
Even though it is an individual award, Simmons said if it wasn’t for his teammates, this accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible.
“It was just really hard work all over the year and summer,” Simmons said. “To get to this point was a team effort. All of my teammates pushed me to go harder, and they made me the person that I am today.”
Simmons had a stellar season for the 4A state champions. The first-team all-state forward averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Simmons played his best basketball during the postseason. He recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds against DAR in the Sweet 16. In the Northeast Regional final, he scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds against Anniston to earn MVP honors. He was also selected to the all-tournament team for the Final Four.
“It kind of don't feel real,” Simmons said. “I’m in the moment right now, and all I can do is thank God for what I accomplished.”
Talladega head coach and 4A Coach of the Year Chucky Miller feels Simmons’ spectacular season was worthy of this award.
“Kobe stepped up his game last year,” Miller said. “He represented Talladega well. His scoring, rebounding and hard play every night is what led to this. It is a well-deserved honor.”
Simmons was selected as the best player in 4A over Hillcrest-Evergreen’s Jarrett Taylor and Headland’s K’shun Stokes. Going into the banquet, the 6-foot-4 forward had mixed feelings.
“I was kind of … confident, but then again, I was nervous because the other guys that were up for the award did great things also,” he said. “The guy from Hillcrest had the highest 3-point percentage in the state. I was like, ‘He may get it.’ I was like, ‘The guy from Headland might get it.’ I really felt I had a 50-50 chance, for real.”
Winning this award also serves as motivation for Simmons. He plans on working on his game in hopes of winning another championship and earning the top honor in the state as Mr. Basketball in 2019-20.
“I have to work on my jump shot, work on ball handling and get my mentality up,” he said. “I have to be more aggressive on the court. I have to get more rebounds and play better defense.”