High school basketball: 3 Talladega County teams will compete at regionals on Monday

Three Talladega County high school basketball teams will compete in regional action Monday.
Childersburg’s girls will travel to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, where the Lady Tigers (29-4) will clash with Headland (20-4) at 9 a.m. in a Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament semifinal. The squads met in the region championship game a season ago -- a 65-49 win for Childersburg.
Talladega County Central’s girls will trek up Alabama 21 to Jacksonville State University, where the Lady Fighting Tigers (23-9) will meet Spring Garden (32-2) at 3 p.m in the 1A Northeast Regional Tournament final at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
On the boys side, defending 4A state champion Talladega (23-6) will return to JSU and square off with Oneonta (23-6) at 1:30 p.m. in a 4A Northeast Regional Tournament semifinal.
Here’s what to watch for in these three matchups:
Ready for a rematch
Childersburg head coach Gavin King said outside of losing two seniors, Yamaree Gaddis and Jayla Swain, from last season’s squad, not much has changed about the two teams going into this semifinal.
“For the most part, it’s pretty much the same players,” King said. “I think we’ve added a little more depth. I’m hoping we’re able to wear them down over the course of the game on a little bit longer floor. Hopefully, conditioning comes into play. We’re more prepared this year than we were last year, with more subs.”
The Lady Tigers have yet to play a game this season that tipped during the morning hours. King said he’s worked with the girls by having early practice sessions and other activities designed to tweak their routine ahead of the early-morning drive Monday.
“They haven’t really had any days since the sub-region game where they’ve slept in all day or anything,” he said. “I do think that we’re not going to use that as an excuse because Headland’s dealing with the same start time we are.
“I think by the time the ball’s tipped and adrenaline sets in, we’ll all kind of forget about what time it is, and it’ll just be a basketball game. We have done some things we don’t usually do, like early-morning Saturday practice. I don’t think it’s going to be a factor for us.”
King added senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney, who has been dealing with a knee injury, is fully healthy going into the contest.
“She’s on no restrictions at all,” he said. “We’ve got 14 girls that are as healthy as you can be this time of year. We really have no excuses. We’ve had some good practices and watched a lot of film. We’ve got a game plan. We’ve just got to show up and play now.”
Facing a juggernaut
The Lady Fighting Tigers made it over the hump in the Sweet 16, only to find a mountain in their path to the Final Four at Birmingham.
Spring Garden enters the matchup with a 22-game winning streak. The Lady Panthers last tasted defeat in a 45-44 loss to Lauderdale County on Dec. 16.
“We know they can fill up the basket, but we hang our hat on our defensive effort night-in and night-out,” said TC Central head coach Robert Duncan, whose team broke a five-game losing streak at regionals with a 65-54 semifinal win over Valley Head last week. “We’re going to give them our best defensive effort and we’re going to try to get transition baskets and do different things just to give them a challenge. I think we’ll be fine.”
Duncan added regular-season matchups against fundamentally-sound teams like Shelby County and Charles Henderson served to benefit the Lady Fighting Tigers, and the teams he scheduled in the summer that played a similar style to Spring Garden -- Arab, Guntersville and Fyffe -- gave his team the looks it needed.
For the Lady Fighting Tigers to advance, Duncan said it will take a group effort on both ends of the court.
“Of course, we’re looking for big numbers from (Faith) Johnson and (DeVona) Gover, but it’d be good to go out and have a balanced (scoring) attack and get three or four girls in double-figures,” Duncan said. “We want to get Amiya Sillmon going down in the low post just because of her size differential. We can create a mismatch there that would definitely be of help to us.
“We’re looking for scoring from Anysiah Taylor and Alisha Morris, who had a good offensive game the other day at crucial times from the free-throw line, Ja’Miya Whitson around the perimeter, and, of course, we get a lot of transition baskets from Danyia Maple.
“As far as the defensive end, it won’t be a one-man effort. It’s going to have to be a collective effort. We’re going to have to mix it up a little bit to kind of keep them off-balance. We understand as good as they are, we’re not going to stop everybody. You’ve just got to try to do enough to keep yourself in the game.”
The journey continues
Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said he hadn’t seen Oneonta live, but he did watch film of the Redskins.
“They’re an excellent team,” Miller said. “They’re a very athletic team with some great shooters. Last year, they lost to Anniston (58-53) in the regionals in overtime.
“They’ve got some main players back from last year. It’s going to be a tough matchup. Size-wise, they’re about similar to us, so we’re just going to have to come play our ballgame.”
The Tigers advanced to regionals by winning a sub-regional game away from Chuck Miller Arena for the second year in a row. Talladega knocked off White Plains 53-30 on Tuesday night.
Miller said his team is accustomed to handling the pressure because it’s been here before.
“We know how hard it is,” he said. “You’ve just gotta do all the little things correct. You’ve just gotta make sure you do all your assignments on offense and defense, run your out-of-bounds plays correctly, get back on defense and just not let the big emotion of the game be too much in their way.”
He added all his players are capable of making an impact at any given moment.
“You’ve got experience all year, so somebody is going to step up and make some plays for us,” Miller said. “We can go eight- or nine-deep and feel really comfortable … We’re probably going to play eight or nine in the first half, so you’ve just gotta make some plays.”