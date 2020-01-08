High school basketball: Talladega boys earn top seed in county tourney

Talladega High School’s boys basketball team will be the top seed for the 2020 Talladega County high school basketball tournament, set for Jan. 20-25 at Sylacauga High School.
“It means that we have had a good season so far,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “We just need to finish the season well. It should be a tough County (Tournament). It looks like a lot of quality teams at the top.”
The Class 4A Tigers (12-4) have won five of their last six games, which include a 78-74 win against rival Anniston on Tuesday night. Talladega will go into the tournament battle-tested as they played several schools from higher classifications such as 7A opponent Auburn, 6A opponents Albertville, G.W. Carver and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa during the Christmas break.
“We have played some really tough competition, which has shown some of our weakness, but it also has shown some of our strengths,” Miller said. “We are trying to get better on some things that we need to do better. We beat both Auburn and Madison Academy, which are two of the top programs in the state. In the Shades Valley Tournament, we played three 6A teams. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa beat us, but we were able to beat Carver of Birmingham, which was a big win for us. Stuff like that is bound to help us later on in the year.”
The Tigers are looking to reclaim the county crown after losing in the county title game to Sylacauga 72-67 last season. Miller said the team that wins the county will have to bring their game every night that week.
“The team that plays the best and executes the best is going to win the county tournament,” Miller said. “The basketball gods will reward you if you play the right way.”
Childersburg is the second seed with a 13-6 record. The Tigers are currently on a three-game winning streak.
The host team of the tournament, Sylacauga, is the third seed with a 13-7 record. The defending Talladega County champions are on a two-game winning streak.
Lincoln is the fourth seed with a 9-6 record. The Golden Bears have won five of their last seven games.
Munford is the fifth seed with a 6-6 record. Winterboro is the sixth seed with an 8-9 record. TC Central is the seventh seed with a 3-8 record followed by B.B. Comer in the eighth seed with a 4-13 record. Fayetteville is the ninth seed in the tournament with a 1-9 record.
B.B. Comer will take on Fayetteville to open up the tournament on Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game will take on top seed Talladega on Tuesday at 7 p.m.