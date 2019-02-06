MUNFORD -- Sylacauga High School’s girls basketball team defeated Class 5A, Area 7 tournament host Munford 42-40 in overtime to win the area title Wednesday night.
Lady Aggies sophomore Christina Keith, who went 1 of 9 at the free-throw line during regulation, split a pair of foul shots with 3:29 remaining in overtime for what would be the go-ahead score.
Junior Destiny Brown chipped in three of her nine points in the bonus round to give Sylacauga enough cushion to outlast the Lady Lions.
“Munford did some good things in the first half,” Sylacauga head coach Derrick Crawford said. “We went in, made some adjustments and talked about playing defense. We just had to decide we were going to go out and play man. That’s what we’re known for, but it’s extremely tough to do with a very young basketball team.
“The most important thing we want to do as a team now is to try to get a win by whatever means we have to … I’m so proud of my kids. They’ve worked hard. We continue to work every week to get better. That’s what we’re preaching and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
With her squad trailing 41-37 inside the final minute of OT, Munford freshman guard Caroline Williams nailed a 3 to cut Sylacauga’s lead to a point.
Lady Aggies eighth-grader Zamar’ya Cook added a point from the charity stripe with 13.9 seconds remaining.
Lady Lions freshman guard Mallory Moore had an opportunity to tie the game on the opposite end of the floor, but Moore missed both free throws.
Munford got one more chance on a jump ball rebound with four-tenths of a second to go, but the Lady Lions couldn’t get the ball inbounds clean.
Sylacauga led the contest 7-4 after the opening quarter, but Munford took control in the second, outscoring the Lady Aggies 16-3 to grab a 20-10 advantage going into the locker room.
The Lady Aggies found some openings on offense midway through the third stanza after being held scoreless for the first three minutes of the half. Area tournament MVP Aurielle Turner scored 11 of the team’s 15 third-quarter points to cut Sylacauga’s deficit to 27-25 going into what would be a back-and-forth fourth-quarter battle.
Munford head coach Joshua Thompson said his team’s lack of depth made things difficult as the game progressed.
“We didn’t press at all tonight because I knew if we pressed, we’d use up a lot of our energy,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a struggle and we just kind of ran out of gas towards the end. I’m very proud of my girls, and congratulations to Sylacauga.”
Three to know
- Senior forward Justine Calhoun led the Lady Lions with 19 points, while Moore chipped in 12. Both players represented Munford on the all-tournament team.
- Turner was joined on the all-tournament team by Cook and junior Gabrielle Cox.
- Central Clay County junior guard Ashley McNeil rounded out the all-tournament team.
Who said
- Turner on earning MVP and her team securing the victory: “It feels great because all we do is work hard every day, day in and day out. I really couldn’t do it without my teammates because without them, I wouldn’t be as good as I am right now.”
- Crawford on winning the area title at Munford: “With this young team, it’s huge to win any place, whether it’s at home or up here -- but especially up here after losing to them two times. It’s very difficult, when you play a team three times, to beat them … We look forward to playing at home next week.”
Up next
Both teams will advance to the sub-regionals next week. As the area champion, Sylacauga will host a sub-regional game, while Munford will have to travel.