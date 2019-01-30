The journey to the postseason begins next week for area basketball teams. The Daily Home coverage area has six teams that will host their respective area tournaments, which will be played Feb.4-9. The top two teams from each area will advance to the sub-regional round which will be held on Feb. 11-12.
Here is a breakdown of upcoming area tournament brackets:
Boys
In Class 1A, Talladega County Central will host the Area 9 tournament. The Fighting Tigers were in a three-way tie for first place with Winterboro and Ragland, but they were able to win a coin toss to host the area tournament. Victory Christian and the Alabama School for the Deaf will open the tournament on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Winterboro will play Ragland in the semifinals on Feb.7 at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs and the Purple Devils split the season series. TC Central will play the winner of Victory Christian/ASD in the other semifinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. The Fighting Tigers finished with a 6-2 record in the area with sweeps of both ASD and Victory Christian during the regular season. The winners of those games will square off in the area title game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
In 2A, Fayetteville will travel to take on top seed Central Coosa in the semifinals on Tuesday in the Area 8 tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Wolves lost both games to the Cougars in the regular season, 63-27 and 78-33. The winner of that game will play Reeltown/Thorsby in the area championship game on Thursday.
In 3A, B.B. Comer will travel to Dadeville to compete in the Area 7 tournament. The bracket for the tournament wasn’t available at time of press. The Tigers have wins over area foes Woodland, Randolph County, and Beulah
In 4A, Talladega will travel to Anniston for the Area 9 tournament. The Bulldogs and Tigers finished area play with a 6-1 record, but Anniston won the coin flip to host the tournament.
Talladega will take on Lincoln on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Tigers are 3-0 this season against the Golden Bears. The championship game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Also in 4A, Childersburg will host the Area 8 tournament. The time and days of the tournament will be determined today.
The defending 5A champions Sylacauga will host the Area 7 tournament on Tuesday.
Munford will take on Central Clay County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will face Sylacauga on Thursday. The Aggies swept the season series with both teams during the regular season.
In 6A, Pell City will travel to Pinson Valley for the Area 12 tournament on Tuesday. The Panthers will take on Clay-Chalkville in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pell City lost both meetings with the Cougars this season. The winner of that game will take on Pinson Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls
In 1A, TC Central will host the Area 9 tournament. The tournament will open up with ASD vs. Victory Christian on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will take on top seed TC Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Fighting Tigers finished the regular season undefeated in the area.
Ragland will take on Winterboro on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game will be played on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In 2A, Fayetteville will travel to Reeltown to compete in the Area 8 tournament. The Lady Wolves will open the tournament against top-seed Reeltown on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Fayetteville finished the regular season winless in area play. The winner of that game takes on the winner of Coosa Central/ Thorsby in the championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In 3A, B.B. Comer will travel to Dadeville to compete in the Area 7 tournament. The bracket for the tournament wasn’t available at time of press. The Lady Tigers have area wins over Randolph County and Beulah.
In 4A, Childersburg will host the Area 8 tournament. The tournament bracket will be determined today. The Lady Tigers finished undefeated in the area. In eight area games, Childersburg has held their opponents to an average of 19 points per game.
Also in 4A, Talladega and Lincoln will try to advance to the postseason in the Area 9 tournament which will be held in Anniston. Talladega will take on Cleburne County in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers split the season series with Cleburne County in the regular season.
Lincoln takes on Anniston on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Golden Bears were swept by Anniston in the regular season. The winner of that game will play the winner of Talladega-Cleburne County in the area title game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Munford will host the Class 5A, Area 7 tournament on Feb.4-6. Central Clay County will take on Sylacauga on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that matchup will battle Munford in the championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Pell City will travel to Clay Chalkville for the 6A, Area 12 tournament. The Lady Panthers will meet Pinson Valley in the semifinals. Pell City swept the season series with Pinson Valley in the regular season.
The winner of that game takes on top-seed Clay Chalkville in the area title game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.