High school basketball: Pair of county standouts earn All-State honors

Two players from The Daily Home’s coverage area were selected to the girls 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Basketball Team, which was released Saturday.
Childersburg’s Ke’Asia McKinney was selected second-team all-state, and Talladega County Central’s Faith Johnson was a third-team pick.
McKinney, a senior forward, averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Tigers.
Childersburg finished 31-5 and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals for the second season in a row. The Lady Tigers fell to Anniston 50-42 at the Final Four.
The Southern Union signee scored 26 points in a win over Headland in the Sweet 16. McKinney just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds in the Lady Tigers win over Handley in the Southeast Regional championship game at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
“She was our leading rebounder and a great leader for us on the floor,” Childersburg coach Gavin King said. “She worked hard all season.
“She had an injury scare kind of late in the year and she was able to come back from that. She had a great postseason for us. She put up some big numbers at regionals in Montgomery. She had some big games there.
“She has had a good three-year stretch. Every year that I have been there, she has been a constant rebounder and scorer. She got better at finishing around the goal and she eventually expanded her game out to the 3-point line.
“She hit some big 3s for us in Montgomery and she also hit one in Birmingham (at the Final Four) … We are going to continue to follow her the next two years and see how she does in college.”
Faith Johnson
The sophomore silent assassin averaged 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
This was Johnson’s second all-state selection. She was an honorable mention pick last year.
Johnson played a major role in leading the Lady Fighting Tigers (23-10) to the Northeast Regional championship game at Jacksonville State. Johnson scored 20 points in TC Central’s 65-54 win over Valley Head in the Sweet 16.
“I think it is a testament to her hard work,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “She comes ready to work every day. It is very seldom that I have to get on to her about hustling or playing hard. She does it every practice and every game.
“She doesn’t take days off, she doesn’t take plays off. It shows up in her game. It is a joy to coach a student-athlete such as Faith.”